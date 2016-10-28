DiPaolo to join Lucas at library ribbon cutting

It will be old home week tomorrow at the Shelter Island Library when former director Denise DiPaolo joins current director Terry Lucas to cut the ribbon for the new entrance to the building.

It was under Ms. DiPaolo’s direction that the library received $50,000 from the New York State Education Building Grant Fund that offset the cost of the project. Ms. DiPaolo now is director of the Montauk Library.

The full cost of the project, except for the roof, is $234,036, according to Ms. Lucas. The roof was added to the project because of leaks and that cost wasn’t immediately available.

The new entrance affords push button access to open and close the front doors, making the entrance way viable for wheelchair users.

A new ramp leading to the doors assure its compliant with theAmericans with Disabilities Act. A double-doored vestibule will save energy and enable children to safely wait inside for their parents or caregivers to pick them up. An overhead portico will provide cover from foul weather.

Work has also included a new roof and repaving of the library parking lot.

The library has remained open and functional throughout the project that is practically complete except for a few minor touches, including painting of some railings and installation of a new board on which to post both library and other community announcements. That was a gift of Friends of the Library, Ms. Lucas said.

Just this week, the library’s parking lot was repaved.

Attending the ribbon cutting will be Supervisor Jim Dougherty, State Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) and Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor).

The ribbon cutting is set for 1 p.m. with cider and cookies to be served after the event.

j.lane@sireporter.com