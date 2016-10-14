Classical music, art and kids events this weekend at PMP

The Perlman Music Program has several concerts and events happening at the Clark Arts Center this weekend.

The music begins on Saturday, October 15, with an alumni recital by cellist Yves Dharamraj who performs at 5 p.m. with pianist Philip Edward Fisher. Tickets are $25 (free for ages 18 and under) and audience members are invited to meet the artists at a special reception after the concert. Reserve at perlmanmusicprogram.org/tickets.

At 6:30 p.m. on October 15, PMP and ArtSI kick off a weekend exhibit of local artists with a free reception in the Clark Arts Center.

The music continues on Sunday, October 16 when PMP hosts “Family, Music and Fun!” a taste of classical music, activities and snacks. Led by PMP alums, the free program begins at 11:30 a.m. and is ideal for children ages 3 to 8. All are welcome. Register at perlmanmusicprogram.org/register.

Also on October 16 at 2:30 p.m. there will be a “Works in Progress” concert with students and alumni perform classical master works with pianist John Root. The concert is free and open to all.

The Clark Arts Center is located at 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. For more information visit perlmanmusicprogram.org, call (212) 877-5045, or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.