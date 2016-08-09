What’s Happening on Shelter Isalnd

BACK TO SCHOOL BBQ

The Shelter Island PTSA hosts a “Back to School BBQ & Potluck” for all students in grades K-12, their families and faculty. The party scheduled for Friday, September 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the school playground and softball field, includes a DJ, dancing and a raffle as well as the sixth annual student vs. teacher kickball game. Bring your own drinks, chairs and a side dish or dessert to share.

The annual PTSA membership dues of $10 ($15 for families including children) can be paid at the door.

MULTI-CLASS REUNION

If you graduated from Shelter Island High School between 1950 and 1960, make plans to attend a multi-class reunion on Saturday, September 10. The event begins at 2 p.m. and is a casual outdoor gathering at the Smith Street home of Dorothy (Smith) ‘56 and Fred Ogar ‘53.

For more information contact Dorothy, (631) 749-0412, Hoot Sherman (631) 749-8941 or hbsherman@aol.com, or Emily Hallman, (631) 749-5092.

GREAT PECONIC RACE

Paddlers take off from Wades Beach for a 19.5-mile circumnavigation of Shelter Island in an annual race that raises funds this year for the Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Programs. New this year is a 9-mile course, a 3-mile untimed, recreational course and a beach party. Entry fees are $125 for racers in the 19.5- and 9-mile courses, and $90 for the recreational paddle. For non-paddling guests, tickets to the beach party are $75 per person.

Racers in the rain or shine event on Saturday, September 10 will be grouped by type, with stand-up paddleboarders and coastal and prone rowers taking off first, followed by kayaks, outriggers and surf skis. To learn more, register for the race, buy party tickets or make a donation to the Cornell marine program, visit greatpeconicrace.com.

WOMEN’S CLUB

Artist Roz Dimon will speak about “Digital Art: The New Form of Storytelling,” when the Shelter Island Women’s Club meets at noon, Tuesday, September 13, at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. For more information, contact Linda Puls at seapulse@optonline.net.

GATEHOUSE POP-UP SHOP

The Sylvester Manor Gatehouse, a new pop-up shop, is up and running and offers farm-themed home, gift and food items made or grown on Shelter Island or the East End. The rustic shop opposite the Manor’s gates at the corner of North Ferry and Manwaring roads, will remain open through November.

All purchases from the Gatehouse support the nonprofit organization’s cultural events and its work in sustainable agriculture, farmer education, children’s programs, school field trips and historic preservation.

The new space — open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends through Thanksgiving — also functions as a visitor center where guests can pick up a map for self-guided tours of Sylvester Manor or find out more about the farm and its programs.

Learn more at sylvestermanor.org.

Coming soon

MANOR TOURS

History buffs have one more opportunity this summer to explore the 1737 Manor House at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm when it opens for heritage tours. During the 40-minute guided tours, docents will share the history of the house, which has been continuously occupied by Sylvester descendants since it was built. Tours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.

Tickets are $20 per person; $10 for members. Advance registration strongly encouraged. Register online at sylvestermanor.org or by calling (631) 749-0626. Private guided tours are available by appointment for groups of six or more; call or email to info@sylvestermanor.org.

CLEAN UP THE BEACH

You can make a difference by showing up at Mashomack Preserve for Beach Clean Up Day. On Saturday, September 17 from 9 to 11 a.m., join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris found on beaches. The work beautifies the coastline while preventing sea turtles, seals and birds from being injured by trash.

All ages welcome. Community service hours available. Contact Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001 for more information.

FEELING FISHY

What makes a fish a fish? Come observe some live fish, learn about scales and tails, make some fish prints and have a healthy snack when the Mashomack Preserve presents “After School Nature: Feeling Fishy” on Wednesday, September 21. The program runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and is for children ages 4 and up. For details, contact Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001.

CLEANING THE WATER

Sylvester Manor will break ground this Fall on a “21st-century garden” — a constructed wetland system that greatly reduces nutrient levels in on-site septic systems, leading to improved water quality in the aquifer and the bays. On September 23 at 7 p.m., Friday Night Dialogues at Shelter Island Library will offer a “Advancing Clean Water Technologies in Suffolk County.” Town Engineer John Cronin and Jennifer Garvey from the NYS Center for Clean Water Technology at Stony Brook University will join Sylvester Manor’s Sara Gordon for a conversation about the Manor’s project, other Shelter Island clean water initiatives, and the research, development, and implementation of their planned initiatives.

GARDEN CLUB ORNAMENT

The Garden Club of Shelter Island is selling its special limited edition 2016 Christmas ornament.

The ornament is $22 and available at the North and South Ferry offices, the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Florist.

Ornaments can also be purchased by calling Joan Buonocore at (631) 749-3367.

THE OVER THE HILL GANG

At what point should grown men and women stop playing softball? Just how old is too old? That’s the question to be answered when SALT vs. Sweet Tomato’s in an “Over-The-Hill Softball Game” on Sunday, October 2. The action begins at 2 p.m. with players representing both Island restaurants assuming their positions on Fiske Field.

The game is a benefit for the Shelter Island Little League. So play ball… and may the best middle-aged man (or woman) win!

Across the moat

ZIG ZAG QUARTET

The Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library will offer a concert by Francisco Roldán on Sunday, September 11, at 3 p.m. Colombian-born, Roldán, a member of the Zig Zag Quartet, will perform music from Australia, Italy, and Paraguay at Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Cooper’s Farm Road, Southampton. A reception will follow. There is no charge for this program. Register at myrml.org or call (631) 283-0774 extension 523.

HARBORFEST AT BAY STREET

Bay Street Theater will host two special nights for HarborFest weekend in Sag Harbor including comedy and music.

It starts with an All-Star Comedy show on Friday, September 9 at 8 p.m. hosted by Andy Fiori (Montreal Just for Laughs) featuring the hottest up and coming New York comics including Chris Clarke (Tidal’s No Small Talk, C-Snacks on YouTube), Neko White (New York Comedy Festival, Fox’s Laughs), and Kenny Garcia (Gotham Axs TV, Laughs on Fox).

The Complete Unknowns take the stage on Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m. with “Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Years.” The band continues celebrating Bob Dylan’s 75th birthday and ever changing catalogue with a one night only show at Bay Street focusing on one of Dylan’s most dynamic periods. They will play songs from “Blood on the Tracks,” “Desire,” “Planet Waves,” and rework other material performed during the years of those famous tours.

Tickets for both events are on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling the box office at (631) 725-9500.

TALK ABOUT THE ESTUARY

Why is the health of the Peconic Bays important? Do you enjoy boating, kayaking, fishing or bird watching in the Peconic Estuary?

As a member of the Peconic Estuary Program (PEP) Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC), you can help spread public awareness of the estuary while advising the PEP about important goals and concerns of the citizens of Long Island’s East End.

PEP holds its next CAC meeting on Tuesday, September 13 at the Suffolk County Community College Culinary Center, 20 East Main Street, Riverhead from 6 to 8 p.m.

Become actively involved in the conversation about the issues concerning the vitally important Peconic Estuary.

For more information, contact Christie Pfoertner, PEP Education and Outreach Coordinator at cac@peconicestuary.org (631) 727-7850 ex-tension 337.