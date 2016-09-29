What’s Happening: September 29, 2016

FRIENDS OF MUSIC CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents violinist Tessa Lark, accompanied by pianist Amy Yang in an upcoming concert.

Ms. Lark is a winner of a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant Award. Last week, NYC Arts aired an interview and performance with Ms. Lark on PBS Channel 13. To view the piece, visit watch.thirteen.org/video/2365847776/.

The concert will be Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Admission is free and includes a post-concert reception. Donations are appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

GRANTS AVAILABLE

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.

Applications for fall grants will be available on Monday, October 3 at shelterislandedfoundation.org, or at the Shelter Island School or Library. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures.

Requests must be postmarked by Monday, October 31 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

SCALLOP DINNER

The Shelter Island Lions Club hosts its 61st annual Scallop Dinner at the Pridwin Hotel on Saturday, October 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $35, $15 for children 10 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the Shelter Island Library (631) 749-0042, or by calling the Lions Club at (631) 209-7452 to reserve for a group. Take-out is available. All proceeds benefit the Shelter Island Lions Foundation.

DRIVE DEFENSIVELY

Knowing how to handle situations on the road is an important skill, especially for older drivers. AARP’s two-part Driver Safety Program will be offered at the Shelter Island Senior Center on Tuesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is $12.99 for AARP members, $14 for non-members. To register, call (631) 749-1059.

FERRY WRITERS

The Shelter Island Library is offering “Ferry Writers,” a new group facilitated by JoAnn Kirkland that will meet at the library twice a month on Thursdays. The first session is October 6 at 5 p.m. Writers of all levels are invited. Bring three to five pages of your work. Sign up at the library or contact Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

The guest speakers at the Shelter Island Women’s Club meeting on Tuesday, October 4 will be Amber Williams, who is running for councilwoman in the upcoming Shelter Island Town election, and Councilwoman Mary Dudley, who is looking to retain her seat. The meeting takes place in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. Bring a monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry.

FALL 5K RUN/WALK

The 17th annual Shelter Island Fall 5K Run/Walk takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. In addition to medals for the top finishers, awards will be made for the first place breast cancer survivor runner and walker respectively.

Prizes will be awarded to the team with the most participants. Participants will also receive race photos, a race shirt (for first 500 participants), a goody bag, stretch clinic and a post race party with chili, barbecue, cookies and more. A free shuttle bus will transport participants from the North Ferry to the staging area between 9 and 10:15 a.m. and back to the North Ferry until 1 p.m.

Register online at shelterislandrun.com. For more information on the 5K, call (631) 774-9499. All funds raised are dispersed evenly between the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital. There will also be a raffle to benefit Lucia’s Angels.

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF MARY DYER

In 1660, Quaker Mary Dyer, who, with her husband, William, founded the colony of Rhode Island as a haven for religious freedom, was hanged on Boston Common as a heretic. As a result of her execution, England’s King Charles II ordered Massachusetts Bay Colony to cease execution of Quakers.

On Thursday, October 13 Shelter Island Historical Society presents “The Life of Mary Dyer, Quaker Martyr for Freedom” a reading written and performed by Nancy Hansen. The presentation begins at 4 p.m. in Havens Barn with Nancy and Walter Hansen presenting documented historical events in the first person as though described by Mary and William Dyer. Admission to the reading is $5 per person. For more information visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

OYSTER “SHELLABRATION!”

Like oysters? You’re in luck! Shelter Island Historical Society’s Third Annual Oyster Event is Saturday, October 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Havens Barn. In addition to oysters on the half shell, oysters Rockefeller, and hors d’oeurves/crudites for non-oyster lovers, the event includes wine, beer and soft drinks, a Shelter Island Oyster Company memorabilia exhibit, a photo booth and live music by Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagan. Admission is $40. To reserve or for more information visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

GARDEN CLUB ORNAMENT

The Garden Club of Shelter Island is currently selling its special limited edition 2016 ornament. The ornament is $22 and available at the North and South Ferry offices, the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Florist. They can also be purchased by calling Joan Buonocore at (631) 749-3367.

TURKEY PLUNGE

Save the date for the 7th annual Turkey Plunge. Sponsored by the friends of the Shelter Island Library, the plunge is Saturday, November 26 at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach. Bring a warm towel! The plunge takes place rain, snow or shine. Registration begins October 1 at the library or register and make a payment online at silibrary.org/plunge.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Andrew Scott Cooper, a historian and commentator on U.S./Iran relations, global energy markets, and geopolitical risk, will discuss his latest book “The Fall of Heaven: The Pahlavis and the Last Days of Imperial Iran,” at the next installment of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library. Mr. Cooper’s book is a sweeping account of the rise and fall of Iran’s glamorous Pahlavi Dynasty and a gripping play-by-play of the tumultuous events leading to the 1979 Iranian revolution. He speaks on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. For details, call (631) 749-0042.

GREAT DECISIONS

The Shelter Island Library hosts the fifth meeting of “Great Decisions,” its foreign policy discussion group, by exploring the topic of the United Nations since 2015. Moderated by Kirk Ressler and presented by the Foreign Policy Association, the program, which allows the community to meet and talk about topics of national and international interest, begins at the library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.

GATEHOUSE POP-UP SHOP

The Sylvester Manor Gatehouse, a new pop-up shop, is up and running and offers farm-themed home, gift and food items made or grown on Shelter Island or the East End. The rustic shop opposite the Manor’s gates at the corner of North Ferry and Manwaring roads, will remain open through November.

All purchases from the Gatehouse support the nonprofit organization’s cultural events and its work in sustainable agriculture, farmer education, children’s programs, school field trips and historic preservation.

The new space — open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends through Thanksgiving — also functions as a visitor center where guests can pick up a map for self-guided tours of Sylvester Manor or find out more about the farm and its programs.

Learn more at sylvestermanor.org.

Across the moat

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

On Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Cooper’s Farm Road, Southampton hosts “Affordable Housing: An Overview for Tenants and Landlords,” by Marc A. Chiffert.

Mr. Chiffert is a certified affordable housing professional with the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

Register for the talk at myrml.org or call (631) 283-0774 extension 523.

HAMPTONS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The first hint of fall is in the air, and for film lovers that means just one thing — the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) is gearing up for another run on the East End over Columbus Day Weekend.

This will be the 24th edition of the HIFF and from October 6 to 10, a total of 68 features and 58 shorts will be screened with films at venues in East Hampton, Sag Harbor and Southampton representing the work of filmmakers from 32 countries around the globe. In addition to the movies, the film also hosts a line up of panel discussions and parties.

The HIFF box office opened Monday, September 26. For full schedule, film descriptions and ticket packages and passes visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.

NFCT OPENS 59TH SEASON

North Fork Community Theatre opens its 59th season with “First Date.” The popular musical, with a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, runs runs October 13 to October 30 at the theater in Mattituck.

At a rapid-fire 90 minutes, “First Date” is a lighthearted musical comedy that chronicles a blind date between Aaron (who has never gone out with a stranger) and a serial romancer named Casey. As the funny and occasionally foul-mouth show sings on, the ensemble cast comes to life as various characters from Aaron and Casey’s past — and possible future.

NFCT’s production of “First Date” and is directed by Chris Fretto. The show will star Nicole Bianco and Sam Notaro. The cast is filled out by Brendan Noble, Laura Meade, Ralph D’Ambrose, Julia Pulick, and Manning Dandridge. The musical director is Karen Hochstedler and Stage Manager, Set Decorator and Co-Producer is Liz Liszanckie.

The Village Cheese Shop in Mattituck will sponsor an opening night reception on Thursday October, 13 at 7 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.

“First Date” plays Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from October 13 to 30. Tickets are $25 and may be reserved by calling 631-298-NFCT (6328) or at nfct.com. North Fork Community Theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

Other shows coming up as part of NFCT’s 2016-2017 season include “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani, “The Female of the Species” by Joanna Murray-Smith, and two musicals, “Cabaret,” based on a book by Christopher Isherwood with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, and “Thoroughly Modern Mille,” with music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by Dick Scanlan, and a book by Richard Morris and Scanlan.

Individual tickets for NFCT shows are $25. Season tickets for all five shows are available for $100.