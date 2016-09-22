What’s Happening: September 22, 2016

SAVING SEEDS

Did you know that the Shelter Island Library and Sylvester Manor Educational Farm cosponsor an heirloom Seed Library? A seed saving workshop will be held at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to noon. Join Sylvester Manor farmers as they demonstrate how to save and share your seeds in this hands-on workshop, and take some flower and vegetable seeds home for your own garden. For more information, call Jocelyn Ozolins, adult services librarian, at (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

BOWLING FOR MEN

The Shelter Island Bowling League is looking for new bowlers to join the men’s league this fall. Play begins the first week in October at the American Legion lanes. Men interested in taking part should call Stan Beckwith at (631) 749-0993 for details.

TALKING TREES

The Friends of Trees will hold its annual meeting to discuss plans for planting trees, identifying and protecting landmark trees, and tree walks. All are welcome to join in. The meeting will be held Saturday, September 24 at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn, 16 South Ferry Road, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

DON’T GET SCAMMED

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, according to experts on avoiding financial fraud. On Friday, September 23 at 11:30 a.m., the Shelter Island Library presents “Smart Seniors Don’t Get Scammed,” a talk by T.J. Hatter, New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman’s director of intergovernmental affairs for Suffolk County.

Mr. Hatter will discuss how to recognize a scam, what groups are most vulnerable, how to protect yourself from being cheated and who can help you if you are victimized. For information, call (631) 749-0042.

HAY BEACH DINNER

The Hay Beach Property Owners Association is having their annual dinner at the Pridwin on Sunday, September 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Hay Beach residents can contact Mollie Strugats at (631) 749-1456 for further information.

SLOW FOOD POTLUCK

Slow Food East End holds its Annual Potluck Snail Supper and Meeting on Sunday, September 25 at the Quinipet Camp and Retreat Center dining hall. This is Slow Food’s biggest potluck supper of the year. It’s also the time to “meet the candidates” for Slow Food East End’s board and learn more about Slow Food’s events, educational programs and goals for the future.

The dinner, from 4 to 7 p.m., is free and open to all. Guests should bring a dish to share made with local ingredients from the garden, CSA, or local farm stand or market. Bring a main dish, side dish, salad, or dessert (with serving utensils). Each dish should serve 6 to 8 people. Guests are also asked to bring a local beverage to share. Reserve at slowfoodeastend.org.

FRIENDS OF MUSIC CONCER

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents violinist Tessa Lark accompanied by pianist Amy Yang in an upcoming concert. The concert will be Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Admission is free and includes a post-concert reception. Donations are appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

HISTORIC TINTYPE EXHIBIT

“Collective Identities,” an exhibit of tintype portraits from the Eastville Community Historical Society in Sag Harbor, will be on view at the Shelter Island Historical Society from October 1 to October 8. The portraits are representative of 19th century African American, Native American and European immigrants who were residents of Sag Harbor. Donnamarie Barnes, director of preservation at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, is the exhibit curator and a photography historian. She will present a talk on the tintypes from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 1.

A donation is requested.For more information visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

Across the moat

CHAPTER & VERSE

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater offers a special screening of “Chapter & Verse,” a film directed by Jamal Joseph, an Oscar-nominee, activist, former Black Panther and 2015 Purpose Prize Winner. The screening is Sunday, September 25 at 2 p.m. benefits the Impact Repertory Theater and the Eastville Community Historical Society in Sag Harbor. A Q&A with director Mr. Joseph, producer Cheryl Hill, and costar Khadim Diop, member of Impact Repertory Theatre, will follow.

Adults are welcome to bring students of high school age and older. Admission is $25 (students $10), $100 includes a cocktail reception with the film’s director and costar.

For ticketing visit baystreet.org or call the box office at (631) 725-9500.

NATURE TALK

Join former teacher John Holzapfel as he continues his monthly nature series “Nature’s Journal” in the Peconic Landing auditorium on Friday, September 30 at 4 p.m. The free program will feature a little science, lots of pictures and a timely discussion of nature’s activities for the month.

Peconic Landing is at 1500 Brecknock Road in Greenport. For information call (631) 477-3800 or visit peconiclanding.org.