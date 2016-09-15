What’s Happening: September 15, 2016

JAYME STONE’S LOMAX PROJECT COMES TO SYLVESTER MANOR

Focusing on the songs collected by folklorist and field recording pioneer Alan Lomax, the group performing at Sylvester Manor’s season finale Creekside Concert brings together some of North America’s most distinctive and creative roots musicians to revive, recycle, and reimagine traditional music.

Jayme Stone’s Lomax Project performs on Saturday, September 17 at 5 p.m. The band includes Jayme Stone on banjo and vocals, Moira Smiley on accordion and vocals, Sumaia Jackson on fiddle and vocals, and Andrew Ryan on bass and vocals.

Their repertoire includes Bahamian sea chanteys, African American a cappella singing from the Georgia Sea Islands, Appalachian ballads, fiddle tunes, and work songs collected from well-known musicians and everyday folk: sea captains, cowhands, fisherman, prisoners, and homemakers.

Bring the whole family with blankets or low-profile chairs, tote a picnic basket or sample offerings from the on–site food and beverage trucks, and watch the sun go down while listening to world-class music.

Tickets are $35 at sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

MANOR TOURS

History buffs have one more chance this summer to explore the 1737 Manor House at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm when it opens for heritage tours.

During the 40-minute guided tours, docents will share the history of the house, which has been continuously occupied by Sylvester descendants since it was built. Tours are from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Tickets are $20; $10 for members. Register online at sylvestermanor.org or by calling (631) 749-0626.

Private tours are available by appointment for six or more; call or email info@sylvestermanor.org.

CLEAN UP THE BEACH

You can make a difference by showing up at Mashomack Preserve for Beach Cleanup Day. On Saturday, September 17 from 9 to 11 a.m., join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort which clears and categorizes the various marine debris found on beaches.

While beautifying the coastline, the work helps prevent sea turtles, seals and birds from being injured by trash. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. Contact Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001 for more information.

FEELING FISHY

What makes a fish a fish? Come observe some live fish, learn about scales and tails, make some fish prints and have a healthy snack when the Mashomack Preserve presents “After School Nature: Feeling Fishy” on Wednesday, September 21.

The program, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., is for children ages 4 and up. For details, contact Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001.

DIGGING UP THE PAST

Dr. Stephen Harvey spent 30 years working as an archaeologist and traveling the world. He has been director of archaeological projects in Egypt, Syria, Turkey and the U.S.

On Sunday, September 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society brings Dr. Harvey to Havens’ Barn to present “Archaeology from Egypt to your own Backyard.” Dr. Harvey, who lives in a historic home on Shelter Island, will talk about his long archeological career as well as objects he has found on his own property. A donation of $8 is requested. To reserve, visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

FRIENDS OF MUSIC CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music present violinist Tessa Lark, accompanied by pianist Amy Yang in concert on Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Admission is free and includes a post-concert reception. Donations are appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

HISTORIC TINTYPE EXHIBIT

“Collective Identities,” tintype portraits from the Eastville Community Historical Society in Sag Harbor, will be on view at the Shelter Island Historical Society from October 1 to October 8. The portraits are representative of 19th century African American, Native American and European immigrants who were residents of Sag Harbor. Donnamarie Barnes, exhibit curator and a photography historian, presents a talk on the tintypes from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. A donation is requested. For more information visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

Across the moat

PAULA POUNDSTONE

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor will host a special fall comedy show with Paula Poundstone, one of the country’s foremost comics and a regular panelist on NPR’s weekly news quiz show “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” Ms. Poundstone will perform at Bay Street on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m.

This show is suggested for ages 17 and up. Tickets on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling the box office at (631) 725-9500.

SPIRITUALS IN CONCERT

There have been many African-American opera singers who pioneered the way for women, including Marian Anderson, Kathleen Battle and Leontyne Price. On Saturday, September 17 at 4 p.m. Peconic Landing presents “Spirituals in Concert: Celebrating Black History,” a talk by Marjorie Day. Sheree Elder, a singer/songwriter and others will perform. Peconic Landing is at 1500 Brecknock Road in Greenport. Call (631) 477-3800 for details.

HIGH HOLY DAYS

Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport celebrates the Jewish high holy days beginning on Saturday, September 24 with Motzei Shabbat-Selichot at 8 p.m. Erev Rosh Hashanah is Sunday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. Rosh Hashanah first day is Monday, October 3 at 9:30 a.m. with Tashlich at 1:30 p.m. Congregation Tifereth Israel is on fourth Street in Greenport, south of Front Street. To reserve call (631) 765-3504.