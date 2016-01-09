What’s Happening on Shelter Island

PMP ALUMNI RECITAL

The Perlman Music Program will be showcasing talented alumni in a two-day recital featuring cellist Thomas Mesa and violinist Mariella Haubs.

Mr. Mesa, performing the first night, is a soloist, chamber musician, teacher, and doctoral candidate at the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. Ms. Haubs, performing the second night, is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree at the Juilliard School and has travelled throughout the United States and Europe performing as a soloist and chamber musician.

The recitals will take place at the Clark Arts Center on Friday, September 2, and Saturday, September 3, at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $25 for adults; free for 18 and under. Buy tickets at perlmanmusicprogram.org. For more information, call (212) 877-5045.

In addition to the alumni recitals, artwork by Shelter Island members of ArtSI will be on view in an exhibition in the Clark Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, September 2 and 3. The artists will sponsor a post-concert reception following Thomas Mesa’s performance on Friday, September 2.

FRIENDS OF MUSIC

The Shelter Island Friends of Music (SIFM) presents the Prima Trio — Boris Allakhvedryan on clarinet; Anastasia Dedik on piano; and Gulia Gurevich on violin and viola -— performing music by Mozart, Schumann, Khachaturian, Piazzolla and Glick. The group was founded in 2004 when its members were studying at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. The gold medal-winning trio has performed throughout the United States and Europe. The trio performs on Sunday, September 4, at 8 p.m., at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. A reception follows in the same location. Admission is free, but donations to the SIFM are appreciated.

HAULING A SEINE

Come help give a hand by pulling in a 300-foot haul seine net at Mashomack Preserve and get a close up look at the creatures and plants that live under the sea. “Hauling a Seine,” a family friendly event for all ages, will take place at Mashomack’s Manor House on Friday, September 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A marshmallow roast will follow. Insect repellent suggested. The event is free but reservations are required at (631) 749-1001.

SNAPPER DERBY

Hey, kids! Are you ready to fish? Do you love to draw? The Shelter Island Lions Club Snapper Derby takes place this weekend and offers youngsters opportunities to compete at sea and on paper. Derby participants fish all day, Saturday, September 3, in waters west of Gardiners Island, keeping just one fish to enter into the competition. Trophies are awarded for biggest snapper less than 1 pound, biggest bluefish, and most fish caught and released. The weigh-in and cookout takes place at the American Legion Hall starting at 5 p.m., where volunteer chefs will also cook the caught fish.

Kids may also join the annual Snapper Derby logo design competition. The winning design will appear on the 2017 derby T-shirt. Young artists may pick up their 4- by 4-foot design boards at Binder Pools any time before Labor Day weekend and hand them in at the Legion Hall weigh-in.

All participating kids receive a T-shirt, food, cotton candy, popcorn and a bottle of water. For everyone else, food and drinks are provided at a reasonable cost.

Sponsor donations of $250 or more are still welcome. Send checks payable to the Shelter Island Lions Club to: Binder Pools, PO Box 1960, Shelter Island, NY, 11964. For details, go to shelterislandsnapperderby.org.

GATEHOUSE POP-UP SHOP

The Sylvester Manor Gatehouse, a new pop-up shop, is up and running and offers farm-themed home, gift and food items made or grown on Shelter Island or the East End. The rustic shop is opposite the Manor’s gates at the corner of North Ferry and Manwaring roads.

All purchases from the Gatehouse support Sylvester Manor’s cultural events and its work in sustainable agriculture, farmer education, children’s programs, school field trips and historic preservation.

The new space — open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Labor Day and weekends through Thanksgiving — also functions as a visitor center where guests can pick up a map for self-guided tours of Sylvester Manor or find out more about the farm and its programs.

Learn more at sylvestermanor.org.

Coming soon

MULTI-CLASS REUNION

If you graduated from Shelter Island High School between 1950 and 1960, make plans to attend a multi-class reunion on Saturday, September 10. The event is a casual outdoor gathering at the Smith Street home of Dorothy (Smith) ‘56 and Fred Ogar ‘53.

For more information contact Dorothy, (631) 749-0412, Hoot Sherman (631) 749-8941 or hbsherman@aol.com, or Emily Hallman, (631) 749-5092.

GREAT PECONIC RACE

On Saturday, September 10, paddlers will take off from Wade’s Beach for a 19.5-mile circumnavigation of Shelter Island in an annual race that raises funds for the Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program. New this year is a 9-mile course, a 3-mile untimed, recreational course and a beach party. Entry fees are $125 for racers in the 19.5- and 9-mile courses, and $90 for the recreational paddle. For non-paddling guests, tickets to the beach party are $75. For details, visit greatpeconicrace.com.

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING

The Shelter Island Women’s Club holds its next meeting at noon on Tuesday, September 13 at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be Roz Dimon who will speak on “Digital Art: A New Form Of Storytelling.”

All are welcome and a monetary donation or non-perishable food item for the food pantry would be appreciated.

JAYME STONE’S LOMAX PROJECT

Focusing on songs collected by folklorist and field recording pioneer Alan Lomax, Jayme Stone’s Lomax Project is a group that brings together some of North America’s most distinctive roots musicians to revive and reimagine traditional music.

The group performs at Sylvester Manor’s last Creekside Concert of the season on Saturday, September 17 at 5 p.m. The band includes Jayme Stone on banjo and vocals, Moira Smiley on accordion and vocals, Sumaia Jackson on fiddle and vocals and Andrew Ryan on bass and vocals.

Their repertoire includes Bahamian sea chanteys, African-American a cappella songs from the Georgia Sea Islands, Appalachian ballads, fiddle tunes, and work songs.

Bring the family with blankets or low-profile chairs, tote a picnic basket or sample offerings from the on–site food and beverage trucks while listening to world-class music. Tickets are $35 at sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Across the moat

SITE-SPECIFIC ARTWORK

“Permanent Transience,” an art installation by artist Toni Ross featuring sculpted straw bales that intersect and envelop three massive boulders, is on view at Marders, 120 Snake Hollow Road in Bridgehampton now through September 5 as part of Parrish Road Show, an off-site exhibition series sponsored by the Parrish Art Museum.

CLASSICAL GUITAR

The Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library present a free concert by classical guitarist Francisco Roldán on Sunday, September 11, at 3 p.m.

Roldán will perform at Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Cooper’s Farm Road, Southampton. A reception follows. Register at myrml.org.