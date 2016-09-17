What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Dede Strong-Gebbia was the first to recognize the sign for the Game Room at the Tuck Shop on Menanitc Road ( see below). “I’m looking right at it now,” Ms. Strong-Gebbia said when she called the Reporter, noting that she and her colleagues at Capital One Bank on West Neck Road are neighbors of the ice cream venue.

Tom Speeches emailed a little while later with the correct answer, as did Georgiana Ketcham, who wrote, “of course, the Game Room at the Tuck Shop.”

Eagle-eyed Richard Loper knew the correct answer, weighing in via the Reporter’s Facebook page.