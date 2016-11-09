What is that?

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No one could solve last week’s mystery photo of the top of police headquarters, except Tom Speeches, who wrote to identify “the Federal-style building housing Shelter Island’s finest. Looks like it needs a bit of paint.”

From July 1932 until the move to its current location in 1999, the small, idiosyncratic building directly across from the Center Post Office was where the town supervisor, the town clerk, the Town Board members and other town personnel were located.

After a heavy rain, it was reported, the floor in the basement, where the Police Department was then headquartered, would be waterlogged for days.