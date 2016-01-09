Well levels up from July, but drought persists

If July well water level readings were considered dangerously low, the latest readings taken in August show some improvement, a rarity for the month when water use on the Island is still high and drought conditions remain throughout New York State.

Nonetheless, Greg Toner a member of the Water Advisory Committee (WAC), warns the Island shouldn’t take the new well readings as an indication the drought is ending. Mr. Toner compiles the numbers provided by the United States Geological Survey and draws comparisons with previous months and years.

The National Integrated Drought Information System currently lists Suffolk County in a “severe drought” condition, Mr. Toner said.

“There has been a welcome increase in water height in many wells, although many of the wells remain below their August median value,” he said. “Most wells are at a better percentile level than July.”

But he warned that predicted values for all 13 test wells remain “pretty poor.”

Water in wells in the near shore and low elevations have increased in height, while what Mr. Toner calls “the big four” — Manhansett, Manwaring, Congdon and Goat Hill — remain below the median. These are wells that have been determined to be key indicators of difficulties or improvement month to month, he said.

Mr. Toner speculated that’s because those wells provide a slower recharge to the aquifer since their locations results in water having a longer distance to move from the surface of the land to the aquifer.

A couple of heavy rainstorms contributed to the improvements seen in the last month, but the committee and the Town Board continue to recommend voluntary measures to conserve water. That includes a request that residents avoid lawn watering with well-sourced water.

In July, all 13 test wells were below their median levels for July readings in past years.

If September predictions hold, Mr. Toner said there could be slight improvements in well water heights. Future precipitation and a possible delayed impact from rain events in areas where there are deeper wells could provide better than expected numbers.

With all the good news-bad news scenarios, seven of the 13 test wells showed improvements in August from their July readings, Mr. Toner said.

The WAC continues to work on a plan that would establish specific conditions to automatically trigger responses to well readings from drought “watches” and “warnings” to a drought “emergency.”