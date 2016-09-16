Weekly Calendar: September 8 – September 16, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Book covering, get your books ready for school, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042. Repeats on Friday.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Book covering, get your books ready for school, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

WiiU for teens, play your favorite games with friends, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

PTSA Back to school BBQ & potluck, for students K-12, families and faculty. DJ, dancing, raffle and sixth annual student vs. teacher kickball game. Bring drinks, chairs and a side dish or dessert to share. 5 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island School playground and softball field. Annual $10 PTSA membership payable at the door. $15 for families.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

3rd Annual Great Peconic Race, a fundraising paddle race circumnavigating Shelter Island to benefit the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s marine programs. Family activities, clinics, music and party after the race. Sign in 7 a.m., first launch 9 a.m. Wades Beach. For details greatpeconicrace.com.

Colors & patterns, experiment with stacking patterns, color discs, light table and more, library, 11 a.m. (631) 749-0042

Special book sale, library, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Multi-class reunion, Shelter Island High School graduates 1950 to 1960, at the Smith Street home of Dorothy and Fred Ogar. 2 p.m. For details call Dorothy Ogar, (631) 749-0412, Hoot Sherman (631) 749-8941 or Emily Hallman, (631) 749-5092.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Women’s Club meeting, artist Roz Dimon discusses digital art. Noon. Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Contact Linda Puls (631) 749-0049 for details.

Duct tape crafts, create bows, wallets and more, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

The Garden Club of Shelter Island, “Preparing Your Gardens for Winter” by Jackson Dodds. 11 a.m. St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall.

Little bits, piece together modules and find out what you can make, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Strawbees, see what you can create using only some straws and connectors, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Anime club, join fellow fans to watch and discuss anime, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Focus on Water – Part I, Carl LoBue, a marine scientist for The Nature Conservancy, discusses local water quality, library, Friday Night Dialogues. 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 12: MS4, 3 p.m.

September 12: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

September 12: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

September 13: Taylor’s Island Preservation Committee, 9 a.m.

September 13: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 13: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

September 16: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, in partnership with library. (631) 749-0042. Through Sept. 3

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, new this season, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays 7 to 10 p.m. open gym at Shelter Island School; Saturdays 7 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.