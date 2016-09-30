Weekly Calendar: September 22 — September 30, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Wire wrapped pendants, create your own jewelry, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Book Club, “The Marriage of Opposites” by Alice Hoffman. Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

WiiU for teens, play your favorite games with friends, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Smart Seniors Don’t Get Scammed! T.J. Hatter, Long Island Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, discusses how to avoid becoming a victim. Initiative of the NYS Attorney General’s office. Library, 11:30 a.m. (631) 725-0042.

Focus on Water — Part II, advancing clean water technologies in Suffolk County. Sara Gordon of Sylvester Manor, Town Engineer John Cronin and Jennifer Garvey of the NYS Center for Clean Water Technology discuss innovative wastewater treatment, including a new system for Sylvester Manor. Friday Night Dialogues at the library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Story and a Craft, library, 10:30 a.m. (631) 749-0042.

Friends of Trees annual meeting, to discuss plans for tree walks, the planting and identification of trees, and protection of landmark trees. Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. Refreshments follow.

Seed Saving Workshop, farmers demonstrate how to save and share seeds. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 11 a.m. to noon. Cosponsored by Shelter Island Library. For information call Jocelyn Ozolins, (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

Shakespeare Club, discussion of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Library, 12:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

LaBlast Dance Fitness and Salsa Class, offered by Hamptons Lifelong Arts at the Shelter Island Youth Center/American Legion Hall. 10 a.m. partner free dance fitness program featuring salsa, cha cha, swing, waltz, rumba and more. Noon to 1 p.m. fiesta dance party. Cosponsored by the Town of Shelter Island. (631) 749-1059.

Gotta Dance, movement therapy workshops offered by Hamptons Lifelong Arts at the Shelter Island Youth Center/American Legion Hall. Patients with: Parkinson’s, 1 p.m.; MS, 1:30 p.m.; and Alzheimer’s/memory loss, 2 p.m. Relax and rejuvenation for caregivers, 1 to 3 p.m. Free. Cosponsored by the Town of Shelter Island. (631) 749-1059.

“Capture the Beauty,” an Impressionist painting workshop offered by Joyce Raimondo, an author, painter, sculptor and educator. Library, 2:30 p.m. Ages 18 and up. $20 materials fee. Registration required (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Fall dinner party meeting, of the Hay Beach Property Owners Association. Pridwin Hotel, 4 to 7 p.m. Hay Beach residents contact Mollie Strugats at (631) 749-1456 for information.

Archeology from Egypt to your own backyard, Dr. Stephen Harvey discusses 30 years as an archeologist. Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn, 4 to 6 p.m. $8 suggested donation. Reservations required at (631) 749-0025.

Annual Potluck Snail Supper and Meeting, Slow Food East End. Camp Quinipet dining hall, 4 to 7 p.m. Bring a local beverage and a dish to share made with locally-sourced ingredients. Reserve at slowfoodeastend.org.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

After school book club, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042 extension 108.

Cookbook Club, sharing Middle Eastern cuisine. Library, 6 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

DIY photo coasters, a workshop for children of all ages, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Shakespeare Club, viewing of the film “The Tempest.” Library, 4 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Lego Club, choose a challenge to complete. Library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

“Great Decisions,” fifth in a monthly foreign policy discussion series, “Korean Choices.” Library, 5:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Anime club, join fellow fans to watch and discuss Anime. Library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 26: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

September 26: Board of Fire Commissioners, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

September 27: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 28: Town ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL Conversation, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Fridays at 8:45 a.m. through the end of October. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, new this season, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays 7 to 10 p.m. open gym at Shelter Island School, Saturdays 7 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.