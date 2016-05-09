Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Island Monday

Hermine may be taking longer than expected before impacting Shelter Island, but the National Weather Service is warning that the effects of the storm are still likely to be felt.

In its 7:30 a.m. regional weather statement, the agency kept its tropical storm warning in effect, saying Hermine is likely to “meander south of Long Island over the next couple of days.”

It is currently about 300 miles southeast of Montauk. The storm is expected to take a gradual northwest turn beginning Monday afternoon, before a northeast turn that will move it farther off the coast of Long Island Tuesday night.

The NWS warned that the greatest risk for “moderate coastal flooding” exists in the southern and eastern bays of Long Island around high tide, which will occur about 3:30 p.m. Monday and again roughly every 12 1/2 hours thereafter.

Winds are expected to pick up around noon Monday, with sustained winds over 20 mph likely through Tuesday afternoon. Expect gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the NWS.

Rainfall is expected to be minimal, with only about 2/3 of an inch now projected. Temperatures are not expected to climb above a high of 78 degrees over the next two days, then rising into the mid-80s through the rest of the week.