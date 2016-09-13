Trail clearing continues through Sylvester Manor property

Humid weather didn’t deter a group of volunteers who spent a couple of hours Saturday continuing to clear a trail through Sylvester Manor to eventually link it with Sachem’s Woods.

The aim, according to organizer Joe Denny, is to link as many of the trails around the Island as possible.

Opening up the currently tangled trail in Sachem’s Woods will allow connections to Mildred Flower Hird Preserve and the Nursery Woodlands Annex, Mr. Denny said.

“Without Sylvester Manor being involved, these town-owned lands are just scattered little sections of woods, so naturally we’re very pleased that [the Manor] has decided to work with us,” Mr. Denny said. He’s called the agreement to link the two trails “a huge step forward.”

This is the second group effort through the Sylvester Manor property. Volunteers began working there in July. A third group effort is planned for Saturday, September 24, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Those who want to participate should meet Mr. Denny at the Manor House and bring gloves, eye protection, saws and rakes to undertake the work.

Anyone with questions can reach Mr. Denny at shelterislandtrailclub@gmail.com.

j.lane@sireporter.com