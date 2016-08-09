Trail cleanup continues Saturday

Volunteers are encouraged to join Joe Denny Saturday morning at 9 at the Manor House at Sylvester Manor to continue trail work that will link that area with the trail through Sachem’s Woods.

The ultimate goal is to link as many of trials around the Island as possible.

Mr. Denny advises volunteers to bring gloves, eye protection, saws and rakes to undertake the work.

He has called the agreement to link the two trails “a huge step forward” since it allows connections from Sachem’s Woods to the Mildred Flower Hird Preserve and the Nursery Woodlands Annex.

This is the second group effort through the Sylvester Manor property. Volunteers began working there in July. A third group effort is planned for Saturday, September 24.

“Without Sylvester Manor being involved, these town owned lands are just scattered little sections of woods, so naturally we’re very pleased that Sylvester has decided to work with us,” Mr. Denny said.

Anyone with questions can reach him at shelterislandtrailclub@gmail.com.

j.lane@sireporter.com