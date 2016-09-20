Town Board honors citizen on her 100th birthday

On Friday, September 16, friends and family of Alma B. Ryder packed Town Hall as the Town Board unanimously voted to declare September 22, 2016 a special day on Shelter Island, honoring Ms. Ryder on her 100th birthday.

An Island resident her entire life, Ms. Ryder couldn’t attend the ceremony. She is honored in a proclamation read by Supervisor Jim Dougherty that noted her as “model citizen” who “performed a multitude of jobs ranging from telephone operator to personal secretary, with many other in between.”

In another proclamation, the board declared October 15, 2016 as “Pink Day” on Shelter Island to honor National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The proclamation also noted a state law passed there years ago making it mandatory that women with dense breasts be notified by the medical profession to their condition for diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

The Island’s Theresa Montant, who died of breast cancer, was instrumental in drafting and lobbying for the state law. Her husband, Towny Montant, continues the fight for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. In its proclamation, the Town Board urged all citizens to wear pink on October 16.

The board also passed a resolution for new stop signs and crosswalks in the Heights. A new stop sign will be erected at the intersection of Bay Avenue and Grand Avenue and one will be placed at the Chequit triangle on Waverly Avenue and Grand Avenue.

New crosswalks will be painted at Grand Avenue near Bay Avenue and one at Grand Avenue near the intersection with Waverly Place.