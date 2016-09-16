Thiele seeks Presidential Scholar nominees

Attention, high school seniors who demonstrate outstanding scholarship: Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) is asking local high schools to nominate their best and brightest for the Presidential Scholars Program.

Started by President Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1964, the program recognizes the most distinguished graduating seniors for their academic success, leadership and service to school and community.

In 1979 it was expanded to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative and performing arts and in 2015, the program was expanded again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.

Winners receive the Presidential Medallion, considered the highest honor for high school students, at a White House ceremony.

Each high school may nominate one male and one female student as well as one student who has demonstrated excellence in the career and technical education area.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia will select 10 males and 10 females from New York to be considered for the honor from among the nominees.

Letters of nomination, not to exceed two pages, need to be sent to Mr. Thiele at P.O. Box 3062, Bridgehampton, New York 11932 or emailed to him at thielef@nyassembly.gov.

Letters must include the name, gender, home mailing address, email and the high school name and address of each candidate.

Selection is made on the basis of academic scholarship and what special challenges a student may have overcome to achieve academic success.

Ms. Elia will also consider service in the school and community, leadership and character, writing samples, academic achievements and family responsibilities.

Eligible students must be graduating seniors between January and June 2017 and must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents.

The letters need to reach Mr. Thiele by Monday, September 26.

j.lane@sireporter.com