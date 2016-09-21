Shelter Island School cross country boys and girls undefeated in league

On Tuesday, September 20, the Shelter Island varsity boys and girls cross country teams traveled for a double dual league meet at Sunken Meadow.

The boys race was first this week against Stony Brook and Ross on the 2.8 mile course.

On a very humid day, the boys team defeated Stony Brook by a score of 17-41, and defeated Ross by a score of 15-50. Scoring for the Indians were freshman Kal Lewis (15:05) in first place, junior Joshua Green (15:25, a personal record a.k.a. “PR”) in second, senior Will Garrison (16:50) in third, freshman Jonas Kinsey (17:30) in fifth, and sophomore Michael Payano (17:38 – PR) in sixth.

The remaining Indians, 8th grader Tyler Gulluscio (18:14), junior Jack Lang (18:42), freshman Walter Richards (21:16), 8th grader Brandon Payano (21:39), sophomore Roi Carbajal (21:41) and 7th grader Pacey Cronin (22:18) continue to make great strides, all running new PR’s. The boys team league record is now 4-0.

The girls team ran against Port Jefferson and Ross on the 2.8 mile course. The girls Port Jefferson by a score of 15-48, and defeated Ross by a score of 15-50. Scoring for the Indians were junior Lindsey Gallagher (17:34 – PR) in first, freshman Emma Gallagher (18:46 – PR) in second, sophomore Lily Garrison (20:37) in third, sophomore Justine Karen (20:51 – PR) in fourth, and junior Francesca Frasco (22:20) in fifth. The remaining lady Indians, junior Caitlin Binder (22:23), 7th grader Emma Martinez Majdisova (24:09 – PR), freshman Lauren Gurney (27:44), freshman Abby Kotula (30:12 – PR), and junior Isabella Sherman (30:13 – PR) ran well for such a hot and steamy day. The girls team league record is now 4-0.

The coaches are very happy that both teams are doing so well and they continue to train hard, improving week by week. They continue to both push and support each other. Going back to the beginning of last season, both the boys and the girls teams are 9-0 in league meets.

The next few weeks we will be running against Class A, B, C and D schools in invitationals and a couple of crossover meets.

We look forward to challenging our athletes against the competition in the larger schools, gaining experience and sharpening our team’s racing mentality in preparation for the end of season championship races that will come at the end of October.

Races coming up this week include the Suffolk Coaches Invitational on Saturday, September 24 at Sunken Meadow, and a crossover meet on Tuesday, September 27 at the Shelter Island Country Club. Hope to see you there!