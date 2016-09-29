Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Alfred L. Brigham of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on Nicholl Road early on September 21 when a deer ran out in front of him; he swerved to miss the animal and collided with a brick pillar at the end of a driveway. Damage to his vehicle was estimated at more than $1,000. The deer fled and the pillar was not damaged.

Jesse T. Elliott of Greenport was driving on Smith Street near Midway Road on the evening of September 25 when a deer ran out striking the driver’s side front panel causing damage in excess of $1,000. The deer ran off.

Virginia H. Schulze of Shelter Island struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle on Margarets Drive on September 26 causing damage in excess of $1,000 to her vehicle and minor damage to the other, which is owned by White Oak Farm and Garden.

Michael D. O’Brien of Rockville Centre and Peter J. McDermott of Southold were operators of boats involved in an accident off Green Lawns on September 21 that resulted in two individuals being attended to by a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) team.

SUMMONSES

Harley N. Greco of Ridge was ticketed on September 21 on New York Avenue for speeding 39 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Ticketed on South Ferry Road on September 23 were: Pedro J. Marin of Hampton Bays for speeding 48 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone and for being an unlicensed driver; Rocco F. Catalano of Patchogue for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone; Elmer A. Xiquin Estrada of Riverhead for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone; and Jose A. Mayen of Aquebogue for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device and being an unlicensed operator.

OTHER REPORTS

A bank card left behind at an ATM machine was reunited with its owner; damage to a Shorewood tennis court fence was determined by police to have likely been caused by a buck becoming entangled in the wires; and police passed along to the Building Department a complaint by a Silver Beach resident about an exterior light on her neighbor’s house that shines into her living room all night.

A Center caller reported finding a dog at large and returning it to its owner. A Hay Beach caller filed a similar report.

Two women who had minor injuries after the boat they were on had a hard landing while docking refused medical treatment. A boat found by a Dering Harbor resident after tropical storm Hermine was turned in.

An officer on patrol heard an alarm at a Menantic residence under construction and found smoke conditions within. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and found the smoke had come from a cement saw run by workers who had since departed.

A Silver Beach caller reported that her lawn election sign had been torn into small pieces and dropped on the roadside; the responding officer noted two other damaged signs en route to the call. Two callers in the Center filed similar complaints.

A bay constable adjusted conch pots off Ram Island that posed a hazard to passing boats.

An officer responding to a Silver Beach complaint about someone shooting an air rifle found the owner of a Daisy BB gun shooting at a bottle. A noise complaint in the Menantic area turned out to be a party just breaking up. In the Center, among kids yelling and screaming while playing manhunt, was one using foul language ­— the responding police officer called his parents, who had the young man apologize for his behavior to police and to the youth center director.

Police removed from the front of a Heights business some vinyl panels that had been hung up without permission and were creating a hazard to passersby. A noisy post-wedding group at the beach below the Ram’s Head Inn prompted numerous complaints to police, even after the bride agreed to keep things quiet.

A Center resident reported finding a thin black cat with white chest and paws that appeared to be ill; the caller agreed to keep the cat for the time being and seek help from a vet.

An officer had to dispatch injured deer, one in the West Neck area and the other in the Center; the Highway Department was notified to remove the carcasses.

Police advised a property owner that she would have to follow eviction procedures to remove a tenant from her property; reported a controlled hunt in Mashomack Preserve; and looked into a possible water main break in the Heights that turned out to be water flowing from an irrigation system.

ALARMS

Police responded to three burglary alarms last week that proved to be false alarms. The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center that apparently was triggered by a dead battery and a water flow alarm triggered by a small amount of water in a basement pool equipment room at a Dering Harbor residence.

AIDED CASES

SIEMS teams transported an aided case to the Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead on September 20 and two cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, once on September 22 and another the following day.