Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Earl J. Reiter of Shelter Island was backing out of a South Ferry Road driveway on September 14 around 9:30 a.m. and accidentally struck an unoccupied parked vehicle owned by Mauricio A. Fonseca of Shelter Island causing damage in excess of $1,000.

Cheryl Cornish of Shelter Island reported to police on September 15 that a deer ran into the driver’s side of her vehicle while she was driving on North Ferry Road near the Center firehouse around 10:20 p.m., and then ran off, apparently unharmed. Damage to her vehicle was estimated at less than $1,000

A vehicle driven by Joseph M. Read of Shelter Island collided on September 16 around 9:20 a.m. with one driven by Kim F. Porter of Sag Harbor in the traffic circle on North Ferry Road at School Street. Mr. Read reported that he did not see the other vehicle when he entered the traffic circle. The accident caused minor damage to both cars estimated at less than $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Paul Moschetta of Shelter Island was ticketed September 12 for leaving his boat at the Town Dock in Dering Harbor for more than two consecutive hours.

Andrew J. Reilly of Southampton was ticketed September 17 in West Neck Harbor for a operating an unregistered motor boat.

OTHER REPORTS

Residents reported the removal of political signs from lawns; a Democrat complained about signs going missing from several locations and a Trump supporter said her sign had been tossed into the woods. No police action was taken.

Police opened investigations into two criminal mischief cases involving damage to cars last week and handled one false burglary alarm. Motorists on St. Mary’s Road and New York Avenue were issued warnings during radar enforcement there.

A tree down on West Neck was removed by the Shelter Island Highway Department; a caller reported receiving a bad check, and in two instances over the weekend, workers attempting to return to Greenport were stranded at the North Ferry terminal when they missed the last boat.

A person found lying on a tennis court late one evening told police he’d become separated from his group, which was found nearby waiting for a taxi.

Police assisted a Menantic resident with moving a deer carcass from his property, dispatched an injured fawn at another location and tried to find, without luck, another injured deer.

A boat was found washed up at Mashomack and an item of found property was turned in.

Bay constables assisted with a patrol in West Neck Harbor for the Women’s North American Sunfish Championships.

The Shelter Island Fire Department investigated a report of a possible open fire at Shorewood that turned out to be a contained fire for the purpose of grilling a chicken dinner; and, on Hay Beach the SIFD responded to a report of a strong odor, possibly propane, that was found to be coming from human feces in a construction dumpster.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported five aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week and one to Southampton Hospital.