Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Robert M. Lavan, 34, of New York City, was stopped at a checkpoint on South Ferry Road on September 4 and charged with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content in excess of 0.08 percent of 1 percent. He was held overnight and arraigned in Justice Court the following day before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt, who released him on his own recognizance with orders to appear in court at a future date.

The following people were arrested last week, released and ordered to appear in court at a later date: Eric R. Sjursen, 27, of Mattituck on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree; George Skoufalos, 32, of New York City, on a charge of criminal possession of marijuana; and Michael J. Conforti, 68, of Shelter Island, who turned himself in at police headquarters on a charge of public lewdness.

SUMMONSES

Speeding tickets were issued last week as follows to: Michael. E. Drobet of Mattituck, 47 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on St. Mary’s Road; on New York Avenue in a 25-mph zone, Abimael Collazo of New York City for going 44 and Lewis S. Ranieri of Merrick for going 41; and Dyanna L. Rucco of North Easton, Massachusetts for speeding on a restricted highway on South Ferry Road.

Brandon D. Kreiss of New York City was ticketed for crossing lane markings on North Midway Road and Darshan V. Patel of Brooklyn was ticketed for driving without a seat belt on West Neck Road.

Vasilios Lefkaditis of Berne, New York was ticketed for operating a personal watercraft in West Neck Harbor and for not having a safe boating certificate; and Andrew C. Didonato of Riverhead was ticketed for operating an unregistered boat.

ACCIDENTS

Arthur R. Williams of Shelter Island suffered minor injuries when he was bumped off his moped in an accident on August 31 at Smith Street and South Midway Road. Peder G. Larsen, traveling on South Midway, reported that he did not see Mr. William’s moped, traveling on Smith Street, before his truck struck the moped. Mr. Williams said he had stopped at the stop sign. Police estimated damages in excess of $1,000.

Alison B. Shyer of New York City said her unoccupied car was struck while parked legally on Peconic Avenue on September 2. Police estimated damage was under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller reported that a neighbor’s roosters consistently wake him up by 5:30 a.m.; a person house sitting for the neighbor told police he had forgotten to close the birds up in their coop at night and would do so in the future. Officers handled five other noise complaints last week and returned to their owners four dogs that ran loose, including one that wandered into Sweet Tomato’s.

The Shelter Island Fire Department determined August 31 that a fire alarm at the Chequit Hotel was activated by shower steam.

A bicyclist, irate at being asked by a driver on Menantic Road to have his group ride single file, punched the driver’s car door causing minor damage for which he agreed to pay restitution; a South Ferry captain requested police assistance dealing with an unruly customer; and a caller reported a possible intoxicated driver but police could not find the car in question.

Emergency responders dealt with false alarms at residences in Ram Island and Hay Beach, and a hang-up 911 call probably caused by the weekend storm, which brought down tree limbs and left multiple homes without power.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported seven aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week.