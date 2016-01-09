Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Andrew J. Eklund, 28, of Shelter Island was arrested August 23 at a Heights residence and charged with unlawful possession of marijuna and fourth degree criminal posession of a weapon (two shotguns and one rifle). Mr. Eklund was issued an appearance ticket and directed to appear at a future date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

Brent G. Haydock, 33, of Nashville was arrested on August 29 at a Center residence and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket and directed to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

Accidents last week in which damage was estimated at more than $1,000 involved: Perrin H. Wicks of Brooklyn who hit a deer on Ram Island Road; Leslie B. Herbert of Cutchogue who was turning left from Chase Avenue onto Cedar Avenue and failed to yeild the right of way to C.C. Hamilton of East Hampton who was turning off Bridge Street; and Mary C. Vincenti of Shelter Island whose parked car was hit at Menhaden Lane by a car driven by Marina Hahn of New York City.

Matthew Seligman of Brooklyn told police he spotted a yard sale sign on West Neck Road on August 28, slowed down, pulled to the right of the roadway and then made a left turn. His car was struck by a vehicle driven by Timothy Heaney of Shelter Island, who reported that Mr. Seligman’s sudden turn caused the crash.

Mr. Heaney had a large load of wood boards on his roof rack; they flew into Mr. Seligman’s car causing damage in excess of $1,000 and injury to Mr. Seligman and a passenger. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported the injured to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Mr. Seligman was ticketed for making an unlawful U-turn; Mr. Heaney for having an unsecured load.

SUMMONSES

Pittas Vasilios Stylianos of London was ticketed on West Neck Road on August 21 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

In a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue: On August 23, Stephanie M. Pinerio of New York City and Victorine D. Solidum of Shelter Island were ticketed for speeding 41 miles per hour; and on August 26, Peter Baker of London was ticketed for speeding 44 miles per hour.

Mary F. Gleason of Troy, New York was ticketed on August 25 on North Ferry Road for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.

On August 26, Lauren N. Ward of Peabody, Massachusetts was ticketed on West Neck Road for driving without a seat belt; and on North Ferry Road, Ryan T. Patrick of Southold was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone and James V. Colarusso of Amagansett was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

On August 28, in response to numerous complaints, Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island was ticketed for allowing multiple dogs to bark continuously for a long period of time.

At Sea: On August 27, bay constables ticketed: Thomas E. Federico of Islip for operating an unregistered vessel; Herman Hirsch of New York City for having insufficient PFDs aboard; and Austin Leibowitz of Sagaponack for operating a Sea Doo without a safe boaters certificate.

On August 28: Jeffrey Milici of Sag Harbor was ticketed for having no type IV throwable device; Dane M. Riva of East Hampton and Frederic M. Blanchard of Aventura, Florida, were both ticketed for towing without an observer and Thomas A. Oats of Orient was tickted for operating an unregistered vessel.

Police issued 44 parking tickets last week.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to reports of illegally parked cars, dogs at large, missing property and several noise complaints, including one of a rooster crowing at dawn that disturbed a resident who was advised to check with the Town Attorney for further insight into the town’s noise ordinance.

A Menantic resident said a drone flew over his property; a counterfeit bill was turned in; and police directed traffic that backed up to Piccozzi’s gas station when a North Ferry ramp was out of order.

The Highway Department was asked to assist a caller to remove a branch dangling over a swimming area and to remove boats stored improperly at Congdon’s Creek. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an alarm on August 23, but found no active fire.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital in nine instances last week.