Shelter Island Calendar: September 29 — October 9, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Lego Club, choose a challenge to complete. Library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

“Great Decisions,” fourth in a monthly foreign policy discussion series, “Korean Choices.” Library, 5:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Anime club, join fellow fans to watch and discuss Anime. Library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Garden Club of Shelter Island, “Into the Woods” annual member luncheon. Manor House at Mashomack Preserve. 11:30 a.m.

Dance for Parkinson’s, a class to help patients manage symptoms of Parkinson’s by moving to the tango, fox trot and waltz. American Legion Hall, 1 p.m. Free. Offered by Hamptons Lifelong Arts on Saturdays through December 17. (631) 749-1059.

Collective Identities, tintype portraits of Sag Harbor’s 19th century African American, Native American and European immigrants exhibited by Sag Harbor’s Eastville Community Historical Society. Presentation by Donnamarie Barnes. Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn, 4 p.m. Portraits on view through October 8. (631) 749-0025.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

“Over-The-Hill Softball Game,” SALT vs. Sweet Tomato’s. Fiske Field. 2 p.m. Benefits Shelter Island Little League.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

AARP Driver Safety Program, Shelter Island Senior Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Continues October 6. $12.99 AARP members, $14 nonmembers. Register at (631) 749-1059.

Shelter Island Women’s Club meeting, guest speakers Amber Williams and Mary Dudley, candidates for Shelter Island Town Board. Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 11:45 a.m. All are welcome. Monetary donation or non-perishable food item for the food pantry appreciated.

“Movies@the Library,” Joseph Losey’s 1971 film “The Go-Between.” Library, 7 p.m. Free. (631) 725-0042.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Ferry Writers, share and discuss your writing work in a supportive, creative environment. Writers of all levels and genres welcome, library, 5 p.m. Bring three to five pages of your work. Facilitated by JoAnn Kirkland. Group meets twice monthly. Call (631) 749-0042 to sign up or contact Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Classics of Shelter Island, a party sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library to unveil its 2017 day planner. Come meet the mystery models. Library, 7 to 8 p.m. Party is free, planners $12 for Friends of the Library, $15 for others.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

Dance for Parkinson’s, a class to help patients manage symptoms of Parkinson’s by moving to the tango, fox trot and waltz. American Legion Hall, 1 p.m. Free. Offered by Hamptons Lifelong Arts on Saturdays through December 17. (631) 749-1059.

61st Annual Scallop Dinner, sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club. Pridwin Hotel, 5 to 8 p.m. $35 adults, $15 ages 10 and under. Take-out availalbe. For tickets call the library, (631) 749-0042. For group purchase call (631) 209-7452.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

Shelter Island Friends of Music, concert by violinist Tessa Lark with pianist Amy Yang. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m., Post-Concert reception. Free. Donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

October 3: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

October 4: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 5: Deer & Tick meeting, 10 a.m.

October 6: Town Board, budget planning session, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

October 7: Town Board, budget planning session, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

October 7: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL Conversation, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Fridays at 8:45 a.m. through the end of October. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, new this season, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays 7 to 10 p.m. open gym at Shelter Island School, Saturdays 7 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.