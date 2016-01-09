Shelter Island Calendar: September 1 to September 11, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Manor farm stand, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but no more Thursday hours after this week. Details at sylvestermanor.org.

Lego Club, choose a challenge to complete. Library, noon. (631) 749-0042.

“View From A Boat,” the artwork of Linda Puls on view throughout September. Library. Also on view, “Postcard Vacation Messages” from the Shelter Island Historical Society. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Anime Club, join fellow fans to watch and discuss Anime, library, 1 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

“Letterati,” Friday Night Dialogues features dramatic readings of letters spanning 2,000 years, library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, cellist Thomas Mesa, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. $25. Free under 18. (212) 877-5045.

ArtSI Exhibition, Clark Arts Center of Perlman Music Program. Post-concert reception after Thomas Mesa’s performance.

Hauling a seine net, a family event at Mashomack Preserve. 6 to 8 p.m. at the Manor House. Free. Reservations required at (631) 749-1001.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Story and a Craft, “Pancakes and Pajamas!” Library, 10:30 a.m. Kids should wear pajamas. (631) 749-0042.

Special book sale, library, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Snapper Derby, kids fish all day in waters west of Gardiners Island, keep one fish. Weigh-in with prizes and cookout, American Legion Hall, 5 p.m. Details at shelterislandsnapperderby.org.

2nd Annual Plein Air Workshop, create art in nature, Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island. Two-day workshop, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $75 includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. To register, contact Linda Puls at seapulse@optonline.net or (631) 749-0049.

ArtSI Exhibition, on view at the Clark Arts Center of Perlman Music Program.

Alumni recital, violinist Mariella Haubs, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. $25. Free under 18. (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Prima Trio in concert, clarinet, piano and violin/viola, presented by the Shelter Island Friends of Music. Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m., with reception to follow. Free. Donations appreciated.

Plein Air Workshop, create art in nature, Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $75 per person. To register, contact Linda Puls at seapulse@optonline.net or (631) 749- 0049.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

The Shelter Island Library, closed in observance of Labor Day.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Floral pens, back-to-school craft, library, 1 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Makey Makey, create a banana piano, money drum and more. Library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Book covering, get your books ready for school, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042. Repeats on Friday.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Book covering, get your books ready for school, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

WiiU for teens, play your favorite games with friends, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 6: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 7: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, in partnership with library. (631) 749-0042. Through Sept. 3

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, new this season, opposite Manor entrance, daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until 9/3, then weekends only.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays through Labor Day, noon to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Once school starts, 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.