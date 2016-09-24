Richard’s Almanac: Seniors learn about allowable apartments

While having a very nutritious lunch at the Presbyterian Church last Friday, I had the opportunity to speak with Shelter Island Community Housing committee members former Town Supervisor Hoot Sherman and Town Justice Mary-Faith Westervelt.

They addressed a group of seniors about opportunities available here for seniors and other citizens to earn some extra cash while providing much needed community housing — a symbiotic relationship for the senior and the renter.

The committee’s goal is to create and sustain housing opportunities for income eligible households in order to maintain the local economy, community services and our economic and social diversity, according to Mr. Sherman and Ms. Westervelt.

It was noted that this was particularly good for empty nesters who may have a great deal of space.

For seniors living alone, it would be helpful to have someone else living on the property, the speakers said.

Through special permits they could create an apartment within a house that is smaller than the required 480-square foot minimum. They could also convert a garage or outbuilding into living space smaller than the 480-square feet required now and in a building that does not meet code setbacks.

This could all be done without getting variances.

These permits also can allow an owner of two habitable structures to rent both without having to live on the property.

When asked if this could be done anywhere on the Island, it was explained that areas like the Ram Islands, Shorewood, Silver Beach and Hay Beach would not be able to support the extra density because of fresh water issues.

Persons who wish to take advantage of these rentals must sign up to be on the Town Housing Registry.

There are also maximum rents that can be charged -— an efficiency would have a ceiling of $1,003 for one or two persons. They go up from there. There are maximum income requirements for renters. A one-person household cannot earn more than $89,250. A renter must be a U.S. citizen or a registered alien.

Applications for the housing registry and details about renting premises are available at Town Hall. Also you may call Hoot at (631) 749-8941 or Mary-Faith at (631) 749-0200

Gotta dance

Meanwhile, on September 24 a full day of dance begins. It kicks off a joint project by the Town of Shelter Island and Hamptons Lifelong Arts to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

A LeBlast dance fitness and salsa class will be offered at 10 a.m. and a fiesta dance party will follow from noon to 1 p.m. And it’s free!

In the afternoon there will be dance demonstrations for those with Parkinson’s, MS and Alzheimer’s and their caregivers

Recent studies show that dancing increases cognitive acuity at all ages.

So give it a try.