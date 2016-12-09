Richard’s Almanac: Recognizing the signs of a life or death emergency

How would you recognize a true health emergency? When should you seek immediate medical help?

We’re all concerned about the answers to these questions.

After my column appeared about cutting my finger while slicing a tomato, Senior Center Director Laurie Fanelli gave me some information that I feel is worth passing on, particularly to those of us of a certain age.

Dr. Megan Fix, Assistant Professor at the University of Utah School of Medicine says it’s easy to dismiss signs by saying, “I’m healthy.”

This information is contained in an article in the September 2016 edition of Health.com called “How to Save Your Life” by Jessica Migala.

The first symptom that can mean that something is wrong is when you feel a dull ache in your chest and are unusually short of breath. This could be symptomatic of a heart attack.

Symptoms such as discomfort in the arms, dizziness and nausea are signs that may be more common in women.

The article’s advice is, “Any time you suspect a heart attack, err on the side of caution and call 911. Paramedics can perform an EKG and give you aspirin or another treatment en route to the hospital,” according to Dr. Heather Rosen, medical director of the University of Pittsburg Medical Center Urgent Care in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

Another situation for alarm is a severe abdominal pain. Head to the emergency room if the pain is so severe it keeps you from sitting, walking, eating or drinking; if the pain moves or if you also get a fever or start vomiting. The author suggests that these could be signs of appendicitis or an ovarian cyst.

Medical attention is also necessary if you bump your head and lose consciousness. Or if you vomit or have a worsening headache.

It is also urged that medical attention is necessary if you feel dizzy or have trouble with balance or vision after a blow to the head.

The next scenario is the cut that won’t stop bleeding.

The author advises placing pressure on the wound for at least 10 minutes. Head to the emergency room if the bleeding does not stop.

Other signs that should force you to get medical attention is spurting blood, the bone is visible, or if you do not have movement or sensation beyond the wound.

Finally there’s the “worst headache ever.”

The pain often starts suddenly and could be a stroke or a burst blood vessel, according to Dr. Shawn Evans, emergency medicine physician at Scripps Health in San Diego, adding that you may also be unable to think clearly, fumble with speech, or have problems with vision, swallowing or movement.

The advice is to get to an emergency room as quickly as possible. The faster you get there, the better.

I know that for me there’s a tendency to underplay the seriousness of symptoms and that’s not good.

So use common sense, good judgment and take the experts’ advice.