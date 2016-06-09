Update: Report — Chief Jim Read sought Southampton Police Dept. position

Police Chief Jim Read responded to a call from the Reporter about seeking the position of Southampton Police Chief: “I am privileged to work in and for such a great community for 30 years. Currently I am not going anywhere, retired or otherwise. If my position as Chief of Police for the Town of Shelter Island should change the Town Board will be the first to know followed by the Shelter Island Reporter.”

Original story below.

Police Chief Jim Read interviewed for the job of chief of the Southampton Town Police Department early last month, according to a report on 27east.com.

The Shelter Island Police department chief was one of four other candidates who were asked to interview by Southampton Town officials after scoring well with a search committee, according to 27East, the website of the Southampton Press.

Chief Read neither confirmed nor denied he had applied for the job, according to 27 East.

The chief was not immediately available for comment with the Reporter.