Paint like Monet

Join your friends and neighbors at the Shelter Island Library and explore how impressionist artists —— Renoir, Monet, Cassatt, and others — captured the beauty of the moment in paintings. Joyce Raimondo comes to the library to share some techniques to “Capture the Beauty” with impressionist painting. Participants will paint an outdoor scene using dabs of colorful paint.

“Capture the Beauty” will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. and is led by Ms. Raimondo, a painter, sculptor, and an expert in museum education. She is author of seven children’s art books including the Museum of Modern Art’s popular Art Safari series and the award winning Art Explorers.

An East Hampton resident, Ms. Raimondo has exhibited in New York City and East Hampton. She has had solo exhibitions at the A.I.R. Gallery in Manhattan, Queens College, and has been involved in numerous group shows. She was selected from 20 years of alumni for inclusion in the School of Visual Arts Best of the Best Exhibition in 2000.

Please note that registration is required. This program is for ages 18 and up and there is a $20 materials fee to be paid at registration. Class size is limited so sign up at the library today!

Submitted by Dave Roggie