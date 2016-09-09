Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on August 22, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

In exchange for a guilty plea to a DWI charge, under a one-year conditional discharge, Sam Orlofsky of New York City was fined $1,000 plus a $400 state surcharge, had his license revoked for one year and was ordered to use an interlock ignition device for one year (related charges of a breath test violation, failure to keep right and a lane violation were covered under the plea).

In exchange for pleading guilty to failure to use headlights with windshield wipers, these drivers were fined as follows: Elisa M. Rivlin of Jackson Heights, reduced from speeding 49 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, $150 + $63; and Matthew Dailey of Stuart, Florida, reduced from 48/35, $150 plus $63.

Kevin D. Nanos of Bellmore pleaded guilty to speeding 40/35 and was fined $150 + $93.

Amanda L. Bryant of Blue Point pleaded guilty to speeding 30/25, down from 44/25, and was fined $100 + $93.

Jimmy V. Harari of Brooklyn pleaded guilty to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $250 plus $93 (a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign was covered under the plea).

In exchange for pleading guilty to charges of unlicensed driving, the following fines were imposed: Luis Rodas-Burgos of Shelter Island, $200 + $93; Luis Vivas of Montgomery, Alabama, $150 + $93; and Enrique Gomes Garcia of Greenport $100 + $93 (a right of way violation was covered under the plea).

For pleading guilty to turn signal violations, reduced in all cases from violation of miscellaneous rules, these drivers were fined as follows:

Jason T. Tyler of Slidell, Louisiana $150 + $93; Iskender Kadyrov of Shelter Island, $75 + $93 (a charge of unlicensed driving was dismissed); Jason and Cody. S. Webber of Walker, Michigan, $100 + $93.

Melvin G. Alvarado of Riverhead pleaded guilty to a seat belt violation and was fined $25 + $93.

Jay A. Bialsky of Bridgehampton pleaded guilty to a boat registration violation and was charged $50 + $93.

On the Town calendar, Joseph LaPiana of Shelter Island was fined $250 for a construction violation and Anna P. Alvarez Cardoso was fined $50 for a parking violation.

A jury trial date of September 27 was set for Michael J. Ballard of Shelter Island on these charges: DWI first offense, aggravated DWI, marijuana posession, imprudent speed, lane violation, and license plate, registration and insurance violations.

A criminal summons was issued for James M. Bayrami of Sag Harbor on a charge of marijuana possession.

Twenty-seven cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 19 at the request of defendants or their attorneys, seven at the request of the court and one by mutual consent.