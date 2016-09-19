Island could see 114 resurfacing

When a project to resurface Route 114 in Southampton was announced, Islanders learned their part of the roadway wasn’t included.

But now comes word from Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) and Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) that they have requested Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Department of Transportation consider a full resurfacing of the remaining parts of Route 114 that would extend across the Island and into Greenport.

When that money for the continued work might be appropriated is still too early to tell, according to Mr. Thiele.

The work on the initial stage in East Hampton from Stephen Hands path to State Route 27 is slated to begin this week and be completed by the end of the year.

Funding for that project was appropriated in 2015 as part of an accelerated $75 million package to repair widespread road damage that resulted from harsh winter weather, Mr. Thiele said.

He had begun advocating for the resurfacing in 2014.

To minimize the impact of construction on motorists, pedestrians, residents and businesses, most work on the current project is slated to occur during night hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

There could be some shifting of traffic to alternating one lane travel during construction and there could be some brief closures of all lanes to accommodate construction equipment, the legislator said.

j.lane@sireporter.com