Injuries, marathon matches define week for varsity volleyball

Third time’s the charm? Three strikes and you’re out? Whatever the expression, Shelter Island varsity volleyball is doing the math.

During the September 20 match at Stony Brook, Melissa Frasco, the fearless libero of whom I say “would run through a brick wall for the team” nearly did. Racing after an errant pass, she rolled her left ankle and ended up collapsed against a wall. As she optimistically said, “Well, at least it was my other ankle.”

Melissa had to sit out most of the preseason with a sprained her right ankle.

At practice on September 21, Nichole Hand was practicing her hitting, when she landed wrong, spraining her ankle. And on September 22, the team was at Port Jefferson in a marathon match, when Julia Labrozzi badly bruised her right hand.

Three starting athletes injured in three days. With multiple matches per week, it’s going to be a long row to hoe this season. Luckily, our athletes are used to being flexible, positive and supportive of one another.

We visited the Stony Brook School on Tuesday, September 20. The Bears have been inconsistent in the past few years, but with a former coach returning after an extended medical leave, they once again are a team on the rise. The Islanders stayed with the Bears until mid-game, when tough serving and our serve receive couldn’t adjust and we lost the set 25-15.

The second set started well for the Islanders. Sarah Lewis mixed up the offense with smart dumps on sets, and scored four service aces. Domily Gil added a kill. Nichole Hand had an unusual dig off one of their hitter’s spikes — it bounced off her foot, and heads up play by her teammates let the play continue. However, up 23-14, our errors let the Bears back in. Confidence plummeted, and tough serves rocked us allowing the home team to make a startling comeback to win 25-23.

The third set started badly with Stony Brook streaking to a 10-0 start. Nicolette Frasco got a kill to right the ship and a Lewis ace helped the effort.

At 14-20, Melissa Frasco made the all-out effort that sprained her ankle. The team buckled down, and crept back to pull to 22-24, but a miscommunication error allowed the Bears to sweep the match.

We had a chance to show our pride on September 22, travelling to Port Jefferson, our second long journey in a week. Nichole and Melissa wrapped up their sprained ankles and came along for the ride. We traveled with just six varsity players, the minimum number needed on the court. Amelia Clark, a JV player, was asked to dress for varsity as a hedge against injury. Phoebe Starzee transitioned from the right side to the outside hitter position, the spot she played last year.

Genesis Urbaez moved to the right side, refreshing her knowledge of that position.

We lost the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-12. The team was quiet and subdued, and playing without much spark. But with vocal support from Nichole and Melissa and the JV team, the team straightened their shoulders and set out to prove themselves. We were up 22-15 when Port Jeff came back. The Royals pulled ahead 25-24, but in volleyball you must win by two. We dug in, and in the longest single game I’ve ever coached, watched seven ties and four lead changes until Sarah Lewis won the set with an ace, 33-31.

We went on to win the fourth set 25-22, with Genesis Urbaez stringing together serves to pull us even with the Royals after they took a 3 point lead. We started to get better looks at the ball, running a more efficient offense, and behind some nice defensive work by Phoebe Starzee and nice take-charge hustles by Nicolette Frasco, won the fourth, 25-22 to force a tiebreaking fifth set.

Senior Julia Labrozzi has really stepped up as a court leader. She’s has developed into a fierce defensive player, often hitting the floor. During one of these dives, she got up with a pained expression, holding her right hand. But Julia shook it off and continued to play, until it became her turn to serve. She turned to the bench, and I knew that grit wasn’t going to overcome the injury. Freshman Amelia Clark stepped in, and immediately served an ace for her first varsity point. Unfortunately, despite ours gutsy playing, Port Jeff went on to win the set and match, 25-16.

I told them that I was never so proud of a loss. With just six varsity players we had pushed back from the edge of defeat to demand respect. With our roster still depleted, we will face the McGann-Mercy Monarchs on Tuesday, September 27 and the strong Pierson Whalers at home on Friday, September 30. We will need your vocal support- please come cheer us on!

Junior Varsity

During the Stony Brook match it was great to see the progress The junior varsity team is making.

Lyng Coyne has stepped up as the libero, the best passer and defensive player on the team. At the start of the match, Coyne got a pass to setter Maria Carbajal who put the ball up to Amelia Reiter who hit it down for the kill. The textbook offensive work had Coach Jimbo Theinert grinning from ear to ear. Jen Lupo, whose serves are beginning to become more consistent, served for an ace to keep the squad on track. The team earned 18 points in the first set, their highest to date.

Despite the 25-12 loss in the second set, Amelia Reiter continued to show growth, making a nice save out of the net. During the third set, Coyne served us out to a 5-0 lead, Audrey Wood kept watch at the net, waiting to show her improving blocking skills. Unfortunately, tough serves by the Bears allowed them to take the set and match 25-15.

After the varsity’s five set match against Port Jefferson on September 22, the JV seemed inspired. Carbajal started the team off with great serving, getting us out to a 6-1 lead. Isabelle Topliff scored an ace, and then scored a point on a nice hit. Reiter and Lupo each served well, while Jane Richards passing allowed the team to attempt more three-hit rallies. They went on to win their set of the season, 25-22.

Port Jeff won the second set to force the tiebreaker. During the third set the squad showed their determination, but their inexperience made it difficult. The Bears won the tiebreaker 25-13 to take the match.

Coach Theinert reflected: “I’m excited to see the effort the girls are making. We see improvements on nearly a daily basis, and I’m sure those will soon translate into a match win.”