Effects of Tropical Storm Hermine could be felt on Island Sunday

Coastal flooding and strong winds remain the biggest threat to Shelter Island as the effects of Tropical Storm Hermine are expected to be felt overnight Sunday into Monday, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a tropical storm warning for the area.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has also declared a State of Emergency, saying “although this storm will not hit us directly, the storm could potentially be worse in some ways.”

The wind will pick up across the Island in the afternoon Sunday, when it is expected to rise above 20 mph and remain that way into Tuesday morning. The wind will likely be strongest between 4 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, approaching 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the NWS.

The NWS warning advises of the potential for “moderate threat to life and property” with “significant impacts,” including fallen trees and damage to siding, porches, sheds and awnings on homes in the area.

There is an elevated “threat to life and property” in relation to storm surges, according to the NWS warning. People in flood prone areas, particularly around the coasts, should prepare for some potential flooding related to those surges, the NWS warns.

In his storm update Saturday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone warned of a significant threat of flooding around Fire Island and the South Shore. He also issued a voluntary evacuation notice for Fire Island, which caused a stir when at around 8:30 p.m. it scrolled across television sets as a warning to evacuate Suffolk County. It was corrected within the hour.

The storm is only projected to bring about an inch of rain to the area with no prolonged periods of rainfall over the next several days, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-60s to low 70s into Tuesday, when the high is expected to reach the low 80s and remain that way through the weekend.