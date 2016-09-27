Congressman Zeldin seeks service academy applicants

Students interested in attending a service academy need to submit applications by Friday to Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) with additional documentation due by Friday, October 7.

Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointments to four of the five U.S. service academies — The U.S. Military Academy at West Point; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.

The fifth — the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, doesn’t require congressional nominations for appointments.

Congressman Zeldin can nominate up to 10 candidates for each vacant academy slot allotted to the district.

After completing the application process, candidates will be scheduled for interviews with Mr. Zeldin’s Service Academy Review Committee.

A nomination doesn’t guarantee acceptance and candidates must apply to the individual academies directly. But the congressional appointment is necessary to securing a position.

For more information, visit Mr. Zeldin’s website at zeldin.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations or call his district office at (631) 289-1097.

j.lane@sireporter.com