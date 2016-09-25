Calendar: September 15 to September 25, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Strawbees, see what you can create using only some straws and connectors, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Anime club, join fellow fans to watch and discuss Anime, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogue: Focus on Water – Part I, Carl LoBue, a marine scientist for The Nature Conservancy, discusses local water quality, library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Amazing magnets, make magical magnet creations, library, 11 a.m. (631) 749-0042.

Special book sale, library, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and Coloring, library, 2 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

House tours, take a 40-minute tour of the 1737 manor house at Sylvester Manor. 3 to 5 p.m. Reserve (631) 749-0626. $20/$10 members. Information at sylvestermanor.org.

Creekside Concert, Jayme Stone’s Lomax Project performs work songs collected from well-known musicians and everyday folk. On the lawn at Sylvester Manor. Bring a blanket or low profile beach chair and a picnic. 5 p.m. Tickets $35. (631) 749-0626.

Beach Clean Up Day, Mashomack Preserve, 9 to 11 a.m. (631) 749-1001 for details.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Mystery Book Club, “Farewell My Lovely” by Raymond Chandler. Library, 5 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Cupcakes & coloring, make pictures while snacking on cupcakes! Library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the Library, “Five Graves to Cairo” directed by Billy Wilder. Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

2Rs4Fun, orientation, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Origami ninja, make paper throwing stars, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

After School Nature: Feeling Fishy, for ages 4 and up. Mashomack Preserve, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Reserve at (631) 749-1001.

History Book Club, “The Bedford Boys” by Alex Kershaw. Library, 5:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Wire wrapped pendants, create your own jewelry, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Book Club, “The Marriage of Opposites” by Alice Hoffman. Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 12: MS4, 3 p.m.

September 12: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

September 12: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

September 13: Taylor’s Island Preservation Committee, 9 a.m.

September 13: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 13: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

September 16: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

September 17: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Board, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

September 19: Board of Education, School Board room, 6 p.m.

September 19: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

September 19: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

September 20: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 20: EMS Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m.

September 21: Town ZBA, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Tuesday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL Conversation, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Fridays at 8:45 a.m. through the end of October. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, new this season, opposite Manor entrance, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays 7 to 10 p.m. open gym at Shelter Island School, and Saturdays 7 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.