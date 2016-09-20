Board of Ed meeting discusses school enrollment

At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, a wide-ranging discussion between parents and board members focused on declining enrollment at the Shelter Island School.

Academic Administrator Jennifer Rylott noted that the current enrollment is 225 students. With the introduction of a pre-kindergarten program in the 2014-2015 school year, there has been a slight uptick in enrollment, Ms. Rylott said. Even though this year’s enrollment is more than in 2013, Ms. Rylott said, the trend in recent years has been a decreasing number of students enrolled in school.

Enrollment figures can affect the amount of funds the state will give to a school district. Decreasing enrollment can also mean cuts in the budget affecting student programs.

To combat decreasing enrollment, the district has expanded the preschool program for 4-year-olds, plus Advanced Placement and college credit classes have been added to the curriculum, Ms. Rylott said.

Tracy McCarthy, a parent, said that the continuing decrease in enrollment “scares me.” After noting that even with fewer students, the school budget continues to rise, Ms. McCarty asked the board to consider why some Island parents choose not to send their children to the public school. She suggested a forum of some kind with those parents to better understand their views and concerns.

Board member Linda Eklund said this was not a new concern for the board, but has been under discussion “for years,” and agreed that reaching out to parents who send their children to other schools is a good idea.

“There are many different spokes to the wheel” to get more students to attend public school here, Ms. Eklund said, and “we’re not hanging our hats” solely on the preschool program.

But she also questioned if “enrollment drives the quality of education” and that smaller is often better when it comes to children learning.

Ms. McCarthy said that the board should look at the cost per student in a budget and how increased enrollment will affect that.

“It costs the same for four or 34” students, Ms. Eklund said, when factors such as electricity, heating and teachers’ salaries and benefits are totaled.

Greg Martin, a parent, after praising the faculty and staff — singling out teacher Lynn Corrigan in particular — said he “was out on the fence” about taking his child, a freshman, out of school here for one off-Island. One factor to weigh that concerned him, he said, is “stability,” mentioning turnover in staff, including the departure of former Superintendent Michael Hynes two years ago and Superintendent Sharon Clifford in 2010.

Board members reiterated that the enrollment issue has been discussed in the past in public meetings and the board has reached out to parents who choose not to send their children to school here. They agreed to consider any and all ideas to increase enrollment.

In other business: Tim Laube, the district’s business manager, reported there will be a saving of close to $120,000 in the 2017-18 budget by switching the health care plan from East End Health to New York State Health Insurance Program (NYSHIP). The deal is contingent on agreements between the district and unions representing teachers and staff.

Nicolette Frasco was sworn in as the student liaison to the board.

The director of athletics and physical education, Todd Gulluscio, reported that 56 percent of students participate in an athletic program. The district was honored recently by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association with a “School of Distinction” award for the 2015-16 school year, presented to a district when every varsity team member has a 90 or above average during their season.

The board also:

• Established the following mentor relationships at an added $1,500 per year for Brian Becker to mentor Taylor Kelly; Walter Brigham to mentor Patricia Kreppein; Lynn Green to mentor Natalie Regan; Jennifer Gulluscio to mentor Jessica Nardi; Janine Mahoney to mentor Robert Miller; Michael Cox to mentor Ian Kanarvogel; and Lynne Colligan and Peter Miedema to share mentoring responsibilities for Christopher Conrady with the two mentors each receiving $750.

• Approved a Block Island field tip for seventh graders on September 30 or, in the event of rain. October 7.

• Approved an agreement with the Sag Harbor School District for off-Island private school transportation services for the current school year at a cost of $7,000.

• Heard a presentation from music teacher Jessica Bosak and band teacher Keith Brace for music field trips for students to attend performances of an opera, “The Nutcracker” and a Broadway play in New York City. Under a policy adopted in 2015, the Board of Education will act on the request at its October 17 meeting.

• Amended an agreement with Christopher Ruggi to serve as leave replacement for elementary school teacher Elizabeth Eklund from September 8 through December 21, at a prorated salary of $21,529. An earlier resolution had been for a shortened period of time, resulting in less remuneration.

• Granted a paid leave of absence to science teacher Sharon Gibbs to fun from September 6 to about October 31.

• Appointed Robert Miller as a leave replacement for Ms. Gibbs at a prorated salary of $12,302.

• Retroactively granted three bereavement days of leave to senior account clerk Anne Impastato on September 7, 8 and 9.

• Appointed Maia DiOrio as a teacher aid for special education at a prorated salary of $13,021.

• Appointed Jasmine Frasco as a permanent substitute at a rate of $175 per day, approving five days of sick leave between September 6 and June 23, 2017.

• Appointed Chris Coyne, Shannon Coyne, Meagan Glenn, Lee Yuen Lew, Robert Miller, Emily O’Brien, Thomas O’Leary, Richard Osmer and John Reardon as substitute teachers at a rate of $110 per day.

• Appointed Mariana Koehler Torrealba as a substitute aide at a rate of $95 per day.

• Agreed to pay the following teachers for non-athletic extra curricular activities: Lisa Goody as a substitute dispatcher to receive $4,830; James Theinert, $2,780 for advising the Student Council; and Dan Williams, $1,855 for the science fair.

• Accepted Father Peter DeSanctis as a volunteer coach for the varsity golf team.