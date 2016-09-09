A political statement? No, says Schmidt’s

While merchants often put aside their politics to avoid alienating customers, Zach Schmidt, who oversees Shelter Island’s Schmidt’s Market, proudly displays a sign on his deli case that appears to amuse some, anger others and please those who are vocal in their disdain for Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary special — white bread full of bologna,” the sign reads.

There is no comparable sign or sandwich for GOP standard bearer Donald Trump. And there won’t be, according to Mr. Schmidt.

The idea to disparage Secretary Clinton started as a “clever way to sell a little extra bologna we had left over from the summer,” he said. “We got a couple of chuckles out of it.”

Is Mr. Schmidt supporting Mr. Trump or any of the other candidates running against Secretary Clinton for the presidency?

“We do take a neutral stand here,” he said.

j.lane@sireporter.com