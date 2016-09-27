The 27th annual East End Maritime Festival comes to Greenport this weekend.

The three-day festival kicks off with the Land and Sea Gala at Greenport Yacht and Ship Building on Carpenter Street on Friday Sept. 23.

The Merry Folk Parade kicks off the first full day of the festival and introduces its grand marshal, Captain David Berson. It steps off at 11 a.m. and travels along Greenport’s Front and Main streets.

The festival features music, entertainment, kayak races, fair vendors, lighthouse tours and more. The event drew more than 30,000 people to the village in 2015.

Calendar of events for Maritime Festival

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Land & Sea Gala — 6:30 to 9 p.m., Greenport Yacht and Shipbuilding, 201 Carpenter St.

More than 20 local restaurants will serve up tastes accompanied by beverages from six wineries and three area spirits companies. Tickets start at $75. After-party from 9 p.m. to midnight at American Beech.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Open events throughout Mitchell Park and the marina from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:30 a.m. — Blessing of the Oyster Fleet at the Railroad Dock with Father Richard Hoerning of St. Agnes R.C. Church and Rabbi Gadi Capela of Congregation Tifereth Israel

10:30 and 2:45 p.m. — Children’s Story Time, Burton’s Bookstore, Front Street

11 am. to noon — Opening Day Parade and Blessing of the Waters, Main and Front streets, Mitchell Park Marina

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Buzz Scott, ROV demonstrations and hard-helmet diving at the Mitchell Park waterfront

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Brett Curlew and the Mysteries of Shipwrecks through Salvaged Artifacts, Mitchell Park

Noon to 1 p.m. — Merry Merfolk contest and awards, Mitchell Park Inner Circle

12:15, 2 and 3:30 p.m. — Pirate School, Mitchell Park Kids’ Stage

12:30 and 2 p.m. — Flyboard Demonstration, Mitchell Park waterfront

1 to 4 p.m. — Camera Obscura , Mitchell Park

1 and 2:30 p.m. — HooDoo Loungers perform, Mitchell Park Amphitheater

1:15 and 4 p.m. — Children’s games and relays, Mitchell Park

3 p.m. — Kayak Derby, Mitchell Park waterfront

4 to 6 p.m. — Bug Lighthouse Cruise & Tour, Seaport Museum, Railroad Dock

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Open events throughout Mitchell Park and the marina from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 to 11:15 a.m. – Paul Drum’s Breakfast Fundraiser: A Mermaid and Pirate Experience, Front Street Station restaurant

10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. — Children’s Story Time, Mitchell Park Kids’ Stage

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. — Children’s Games and Relays on the Green, Mitchell Park

12:30 and 2 p.m. – Flyboard Demonstration, Mitchell Park waterfront

1 p.m. — Snapper Fishing Contest (ages 8 and under), Railroad Dock

1 to 1:30 p.m. — Yvonne Lieblein reads from “The Wheelhouse Café,” Mitchell Park Hospitality Tent

1 to 4 p.m. — Camera Obscura, Mitchell Park

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Tommy Sullivan performs, Mitchell Park Amphitheater

2 to 3 p.m. — Snapper Fishing Contest (ages 9 to 16), Railroad Dock

4 to 5 p.m. — Festival Raffle Drawings & Closing Ceremony, Mitchell Park Amphitheater

Visit northforker.com for a full schedule and more details.