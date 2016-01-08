Who’s new? Noah Naturman, that’s who

Scott and Hatsune Naturman are happy to announce the birth of their son, Noah, born July 14, 2016, in New York City. Noah’s “big brother” Leon loves having a brother and can’t wait to play together with matchbox cars.

Equally thrilled are paternal grandparents, Lisa and Roy Naturman of Morristown, New Jersey, and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Hiromi Igarashi of Tokyo, Japan.

Maternal great grandparents, Elaine and Paul Feldman of Morristown and Shelter Island feel blessed on this happy occasion, as do the paternal great grandparents, Florence and Leonard Naturman of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

The entire extended Feldman, Naturman, and Igarashi families welcome our newest member, Noah!