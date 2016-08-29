Who’s new? Jackson Robert Nicolet, that’s who!

Landon Nicolet is excited to announce the birth of his baby brother, Jackson Robert Nicolet, on August 5, 2016.

Jackson was born to proud parents Con and Shelli Nicolet at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

At birth he weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and measured 21 3/4 inches long.

Jackson is the fourth grandchild of Cliff and Tish Clark of Shelter Island and the fifth grandchild of Karin and the late Robert Nicolet of Weston, Connecticut.

The entire extended Nicolet and Clark families are thrilled with their newest addition!