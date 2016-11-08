What’s happening on Shelter Island

PERLMAN MUSIC PROGRAM

This is the final weekend of this summer’s Works in Progress concerts at the Perlman Music Program. Students of the program’s summer music school present classical masterworks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13. The performances are free and open to the public. The Perlman Music Program is located at 73 Shore Road. Alumni performances begin August 19. Virtuoso society members may reserve seats for these events by calling (212) 877-5045. For more information, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

DESSERTS NEEDED

Volunteer bakers are needed to provide 300 desserts for campers taking part in a special program for children diagnosed with cancer (and their siblings.) The Kids Need MORE Camp Adventure at Qunipet Camp and Retreat Center will be hosting a “Shark Week” theme party on Wednesday, August 17, for its campers, aged 6 to 18. All types of desserts are needed; shark-themed or not! Please bring desserts to the Shelter Island School parking lot between 6 and 6:30 p.m., not to the camp. For information, contact Debbie Speeches at (516) 702-6986.

FARM POTLUCK LUNCH

Stop by Sylvester Manor at 12:15 p.m. any Friday in August and enjoy samplings of foods made by youth program participants from farm fresh ingredients. Bring a dish to share and a chair or blanket to sit on. Potluck lunches take place at the Long Barn, bear right at the first fork in the manor’s main driveway. For details, visit sylvestermanor.org.

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE

The Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center will be holding an open house for families thinking of joining the parent cooperative. Explore the classroom, meet the teachers and get answers to questions about programs available for children ages 2 through 4. The open house takes place Monday, August 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. For more information, visit shelterislandpreschool.com

WOMEN VOTERS MEET

The non-partisan League of Women Voters of Shelter Island encourages informed, active participation in government. All are welcome to attend the league’s meeting on Thursday, August 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the Shelter Island Library’s community room. For details, call league president Lois Morris at (631) 749-3349

10TH ANNUAL CLAMBAKE

Be one of 100 lucky diners taking part in the 10th annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake on Saturday, August 13. The bake, which raises funds to maintain the historic Smith-Taylor cabin, runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and features lobster, clams, chicken, sweet potatoes, corn, watermelon and fresh lemonade.

The Freewheel Trio will play. Raffle prizes include an overnight stay for two at the cabin, a guided kayak trip for four, a wine tour for six, and a luncheon on Taylor’s Island for eight.

Tickets are $100 and may be purchased by contacting pat@taylorsisland.org. For more information, call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.

SUMMER SOIRÉE

Shop for a good cause! Join the Island Gift of Life Foundation for an afternoon of food, drinks and shopping, as well as enjoy an art auction and live music. The foundation’s 2nd Annual Summer Soirée will feature an exclusive trunk show from J. McLaughlin.

The foundation provides a services to East Enders who are struggling with serious illnesses. The event takes place at the Ram’s Head Inn on Saturday, August 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include cocktails, nibbles and live music. For details and tickets, go to IslandGiftofLife.org.

MANOR TOURS

History buffs have two more opportunities this summer to explore the 1737 Manor House at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. During 40-minute guided “Heritage” tours, docents will share the history of the house, which has been contiuously occupied by Sylvester descendants since it was built. Tours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, and on Saturday, September 17.

Tickets are $20 per person; $10 for members. Advance registration strongly encouraged. Register online at sylvestermanor.org or by calling (631) 749-0626. Private guided tours are available by appointment for groups of six or more; call or email to info@sylvestermanor.org.

ARTIST OPENING

Paintings by Carol Wilson are on display in the office of Griffing & Collins Real Estate. Ms. Wilson, founder of the now-defunct Island Gallery and retired member of the Shelter Island School art department, has been drawing and painting Island scenery and residents for decades. She works in oils, acrylics, pastels, pencil and pen and ink, and does commissioned portraits. Her “Shelter Island Plein Air Views” are on display through September. A reception will be held Sunday, August 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. For details, call Janalyn Travis-Messer at (631) 749-0500.

MOVIE NIGHT

Do you know where your next meal is coming from? About 50 million Americans (including one in four children) don’t. “A Place at the Table” is a documentary film that tells the powerful stories of three such people who maintain their dignity as they struggle to find enough to eat. Presented by Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, this film will be shown at the manor office on Thursday, August 18, at 7 p.m., followed by a Q & A with the director, Lori Silverbush. Tickets are $10 (kids under 12, free) and can be purchased at sylvestermanor.org.

Coming soon

CHICKEN BBQ

It’s August on Shelter Island, which means we soon will be gathering under the massive tent on Fireman’s Field to enjoy the old-fashioned fire grilled chicken and other good eats offered at the Shelter Island Fire Department’s family-style, barbecue fundraiser. Stop by just about any business in town to buy tickets to the 53rd Annual Chicken Barbecue to be held on Saturday, August 20, at Fireman’s Field, at Burns and North Cartwright roads, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children, and take out is available. For details, visit shelterislandfd.org.

GREEN EXPO

Want to learn how to go solar, help preserve our aquifer and bays, and protect the Island for future generations? Attend the seventh annual Green Expo, organized by the town’s Green Options committee, on Saturday, August 27. It is part of a trio of events that day in the center of town. This year’s lineup includes solar companies, environmental groups, and local organizations and committees. Please join Green Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the American Legion Hall grounds, or, if it rains, inside the Youth Center. As in previous years, the Expo is a kid-friendly event. Afterall, they’re the Island’s future.

ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR

Are you an artist or crafter with work you’d like to display and sell? Vendors are wanted for the 5th Annual Art Show & Craft Fair sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Those who want to participate in the show on Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the Shelter Island School grounds, should apply for an exhibit space at shelterislandchamber.org. For adults, 12- by 12-foot spaces are $125; for exhibitors under 18, 3- by 3-foot spaces are $10. Only handmade works may be offered.

FIREHOUSE FAIR

Just down the street from the Expo and Chamber event, the Shelter Island Fire Department will be holding its annual Country Fair on Saturday, August 27. The event features live music, fun and games for kids of all ages, and delicious specialty food offerings.

BE A SAFE BOATER

It’s not too late to ensure a safe and fun boating season. New York State law requires that anyone born after May 1, 1996 must have a certificate to operate a power boat. All Jet Ski operators, 14 and older, must have one.

Earn yours by attending a 4-hour Safe Boating Class sponsored by the Shelter Island Police Department.

Classes meet Tuesday and Wednesday, August 23 and 24, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services building, 12 Manwaring Road.

Reserve a space by calling the Police Department at (631) 749-0600 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

Across the moat

ISLAND ARTIST

Join Shelter Island photographer Christine Matthäi for a reception celebrating a joint show entilted “Elemental Musings.” Ms. Matthäi is one of five artists whose work is being exhibited for the next two weeks at the Monika Olko Gallery at 95 Main Street in Sag Harbor.

Meet the artists at a reception on Saturday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call (631) 899-4740.