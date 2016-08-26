What’s happening on Shelter Island

JAZZ CONCERT

There will be a jazz concert with improvisations on Chopin this Saturday in the air-conditioned Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Church. Alex Pryrodny of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington, will be guest pianist. A donation of $20 is requested. For details, call the church office between 1 and 4 p.m. weekdays at (631) 749-1097.

IT’S COUNTRY FAIR TIME!

Head over to the Center firehouse grounds on Saturday, August 27 for the 36th annual Fire Department Country Fair. Between noon and 4 p.m. there will be something for everyone: live music, games, a raffle and great food.

Kids can play games and get a tour of the firehouse and the trucks.

ART SHOW AND CRAFT FAIR

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce sponsors its 53rd annual Art Show & Craft Fair on Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nearly 100 artisans, many of them local, will exhibit original work on the Shelter Island School grounds.

There will be paintings, photographs, jewelry, a section of Island-themed gifts and a raffle for the chamber’s scholarship program. Details at shelterislandchamber.org.

LEMONADE AND COOKIES, TOO

The Presbyterian Church will hold its annual lemonade and cookie sale in the church parking lot across from the chamber fair on Saturday, August 27, starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until everything is sold.

Proceeds benefit church missions.

GO GREEN

Want to learn how to go solar, help preserve our aquifer and bays, and protect the Island for future generations?

Attend the 7th Annual Green Expo. This year’s lineup includes solar energy companies, environmental organizations, Island non-profits and town committees.

Join Green Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., August 27 on the American Legion grounds, or in the Youth Center.

Call Tim Purtell at (631) 749-3225 for more info.

PET DAY

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) and the Shelter Island PBA will sponsor a Pet Day in front of the Shelter Island Police Station on Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adopt a dog or cat, and license your pooch, too!

LUCKY DUCK

Sponsor a rubber ducky in a swim to victory in Chase Creek and maybe win big! The 5th Annual Chamber of Commerce Duck Race, which supports events throughout the year, will be held, rain or shine, at Volunteer Park on Sunday, August 28, at noon. A duck costs $20 and prizes will be awarded. Purchase online, at shelterislandchamber.org

GARDEN CLUB ORNAMENT

Support the work of the Garden Club by buying the 2016 limited edition Island-themed ornament. Available for $22 at both ferry offices, the Shelter Island Historical Society, the Shelter Island Florist and at Satuday’s Art Show and Crafts Fair.

BIG EASY JAZZ

Tom McDermott, renown New Orleans’ pianist, composer and jazz ambassador, will be performing two shows this weekend at The Dory. Mr. McDermott, known for an eclectic style, has had bit roles in movies and played himself on the HBO series “Treme.” Shows are Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. For reservations, call The Dory at (631) 749-4300

Coming soon

PLEIN AIR WORKSHOP

Create art in nature when artist Linda J. Puls runs a two-day Plein Air workshop at the Smith-Taylor Cabin to benefit the Taylor’s Island Foundation. Open to painters aged 18 and up of all skill levels.

The workshop takes place Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per person, including transportation to Taylor’s Island. To register, contact Linda at seapulse@optonline.net or call (631) 749-0049.

S.T.O.P. @ RECYCLING CENTER

Did you know you shouldn’t throw out old nail polish with the trash? It can safely be disposed of with other hazardous household waste on the first Saturday of the month at a special HAZMAT area at the Shelter Island Recycling Center. For details, visit shelterislandhighwaydepartment.us.

SNAPPER DERBY

Derby participants fish all day, Saturday, September 3, in waters west of Gardiners Island, keeping just one fish for the competition. Trophies will be awarded at a weigh-in/cookout at the American Legion Hall at 5 p.m.

Kids who want to join the Derby’s logo contest can pick up design boards at Binder Pools to hand in at the weigh-in.

For details, go to shelterislandsnapperderby.org

MULTI-CLASS REUNION

SIHS graduates from 1950 to 1960 are invited to a multi-class reunion on Saturday, September 10, a casual outdoor gathering at the Smith Street home of Dorothy (Smith) ‘56 and Fred Ogar ‘53.

For more information contact Dorothy, (631) 749-0412, Hoot Sherman (631) 749-8941 or hbsherman@aol.com, or Emily Hallman, (631) 749-5092.

Across the moat

EQUAL MEANS EQUAL

In honor of national Women’s Equality Day on Friday, August 26, the Greenport Theater will screen “Equal Means Equal,” a documentary on the status of women in America.

A panel discussion and Q&A will follow the 3 p.m. screening sponsored by the League of Women Voters and ERA Coalition.

Free. Watch the trailer and learn more at equalmeansequal.com.

FIEFFER IN SAG HARBOR

Satirist Jules Fieffer, promoting his new graphic novel, “Cousin Joseph,” visits Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor on Saturday, September 3 at 5 p.m.

Written in comic-strip noir style, the work is a prequel to his bestseller, “Kill My Mother.” The program includes a Q&A with the author, who will sign copies of the new book.

Free, but seating is limited. Call (631) 725-4926 for more information.