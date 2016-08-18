What’s happening on Shelter Island

PERLMAN MUSIC PROGRAM

Violinist Eric Silberger brings his award-winning talent to the Perlman Music Program this weekend in the first of the season’s alumni recitals. Mr. Silberger has performed as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician throughout the United States and around the world.

A PMP student over a decade ago, Mr. Silberger is scheduled to perform a mix of classical selections at the Clark Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 19.

Tickets are $25, free for those under age 18. Virtuoso Society members may email PMP for priority seating at info@perlmanmusicprogram.org. For details, see perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FARM POTLUCK LUNCH

Stop by Sylvester Manor for the final potluck lunch of the summer and enjoy samplings of foods made by youth program participants from farm fresh ingredients. Bring a dish to share and a chair or blanket to sit on for the lunch on August 19, 12:15 p.m., at the Long Barn. For details, visit sylvestermanor.org.

BE A SAFE BOATER

It’s not too late to ensure a safe and fun boating season. New York State law requires that anyone born after May 1, 1996 must have a certificate to operate a power boat. All personal watercraft operators, age 14 and older, must have one.

Earn yours by attending a 4-hour safe boating class sponsored by the Shelter Island Police Department.

Classes meet Tuesday and Wednesday, August 23 and 24, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the EMS building, 12 Manwaring Road.

Students must be age 10 or older. Instruction is free, with a $10 processing fee for those over 18, and all books and materials will be provided.

To sign up, call the Police Department at (631) 749-0600 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Or, contact instructor, Peter Vielbig, at (631) 749-1801 or (609) 306-1114.

OPEN STUDIOS

Sixteen artists ­—including a sculptor, a ceramicist, a potter, photographers and painters working in every medium — will be opening their Shelter Island studios to visitors free of charge this weekend.

The artists participating in the ArtSI Open Studio Tour are: Sally Jacobs Baker, Janet Culbertson, Kathryn A. Cunningham, Roz Dimon, Amy Grabelsky, Katherine Hammond, Megan Hergrueter, Emily Rose Larsen, Bob Markell, Kia Pedersen, Linda Puuls, Joe Reilly, June Shatken, Mary Theinert, Peter Waldner and Mike Zisser.

The studio tour takes place Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21 from noon to 5 p.m. For more information and to download a tour map, visit artsi.info.

KOSHER USA

You don’t have to be Jewish to love kosher food and food historian, Roger Horowitz joins Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library to tell us why. He discusses his new book, “Kosher USA:How Coke Became Kosher and Other Tales of Modern Food,” at the library on August 19, at 7 p.m. in the community room.

The book is a thoroughly-researched, thoughtful and lively account of how ancient religious practices, cultural ethnicity and the American food industry converged. For details, call the library at (631) 749-0042.

“GREAT DECISIONS”

As record numbers of migrants cross the Mediterranean Sea seeking refuge in Europe and nations struggle to come up with an adequate response, the participants in the Foreign Policy Association’s monthly “Great Decisions” program at the Shelter Island Library will take up the issue of displaced persons.

“This well-attended program allows Islanders to meet with others to discuss and try to make sense out of what is happening far away from this Island,” Library Director Terry Lucas said.

A briefing book supplies background and each discussion begins with a short film produced by the Foreign Policy Association. Kirk Ressler, a retired diplomat, is moderator.

“Great Decisions” is held the last Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s community room. All are welcome to join. Call (631) 749-0042 extension 107, for more information.

Coming soon

FAMILY FUN IN ISLAND CENTER

Five activities bring family fun to the Island center on Saturday, August 27: the town’s Green Options Committee sponsors Green Expo; the Chamber of Commerce coordinates an Arts & Crafts Fair; the Presbyterian Church holds a lemonade fundraiser; the Fire Department hosts a country fair; and the Police Deparment holds a Pet Day, featuring pet adoptions and dog licensing. Details next week.

GREAT PECONIC RACE

Paddlers, it’s time to get ready! One of the East Coast’s premier competitions for elite, intermediate and novice paddlers, the third annual Great Peconic Race, takes off from Wade’s Beach for a 19.5-mile circumnavigation of Shelter Island on Saturday, September 10.

The event raises funds for the Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program. New this year: a 9-mile race, a 3-mile recreational course and a beach party. Entry fees are $125 for racers in the 19.5- and 9-mile courses, and $90 for the recreational paddle.

To learn more, register for the race, buy party tickets or make a donation to the Cornell marine program, visit greatpeconicrace.com.

Across the moat

THEINERT FUND GOLF OUTING

Make a difference in the lives of active and veteran service members and their families by joining the 1st Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memoral Fund in a golf outing on Monday, August 29. Created in honor of Shelter Island’s Lt. Theinert, who was killed in action at age 24 in Aghanistan in 2010, the fund supports programs and activities that carry on “his mission of being ever supportive of soldiers and their loved ones,” its website says.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Vineyards Golf Club in Riverhead.

For golfers, the cost is $225 per player or $900 per foursome. For dinner only, the cost is $75. For more information, visit the “events” tab at josephjtheinertmemorial fund.org.