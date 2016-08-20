What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Terry Becker was the first non-suspicious person to respond to last week’s photo (see below). She, along with Jennifer Allen, correctly identified the cool feline as part of the sign for Black Cat Books on North Ferry Road. Georgiana Ketcham was also right on the money, calling the cat the store’s “guardian.”

And Tom Speeches put in a plug for the store and the two owners, “Dawn and Michael, great people!”