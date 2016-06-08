What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

The old sailor’s saying that we’re often shipwrecked before we set sail, never applies to the subject of last week’s mystery photo (see below), the always congenial and welcoming Shipwreck Bar at the Island Boatyard next to SALT.

The wooden sailboat, built in the 1920s, has become a popular tiki bar, known to Donna Persson, who wrote that there are “great drinks and corn hole and some food, too.” Amy Weinstein and Tom Speeches also recognized the watering hole, and

Patricia Anzalone wrote that this “is maybe the easiest one yet, for me at least. My favorite place on the Island, Shipwreck at SALT!” Elke Panarella called with the correct answer and Nathan Graf wasn’t fooled, either. To all who weighed in — Cheers!