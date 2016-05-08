Union Chapel Choir to perform Sunday, August 7

The annual Summer Union Chapel Choir, led by Chapel Organist Linda Betjeman, will perform Cesar Franck’s “Psalm 150” at the August 7 service.

All singers are welcome; the rehearsal will be at 10 a.m. at Union Chapel on Saturday, August 6.

The Reverend Stephen Fearing, pastor of Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, will preach. His sermon is titled, “Singing the Faith.”

Reverend Fearing was raised in Dalton, Georgia. After graduating from Presbyterian College in 2010 with a major in Religion and a minor in history, he moved to Atlanta to attend Columbia Theological Seminary, one of the 10 seminaries of the Presbyterian Church USA.

Two years ago, Reverend Fearing graduated with a Master of Divinity and a Master of Arts in Practical Theology. He was ordained and installed as pastor of Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on July 27, 2014.

Prior to that, Reverend Fearing had been a freelance musician, supply pastor, choir director of both Columbia Theological Seminary and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Snellville, Georgia, camp counselor and program director at Cherokee Retreat Center at Presbyterian College in northwest Georgia, a teaching assistant at Columbia, as well as a server at a Chick-fil-a restaurant.

In October of 2014, Reverend Fearing married the love of his life, Tricia. They live on Shelter Island with a calico Cat named Audrey and a goldendoodle named Elsie, he said, and share their backyard with numerous deer, turkeys, rabbits, squirrels and birds.

In addition to his love of all things pastoral, theological and liturgical, Reverend Fearing plays guitar, mandolin, piano, handbells and enjoys singing.

In his free time, he enjoys going to the beach, fishing, reading, movies, playing music and writing hymns and liturgy, which can be found on his website, stephenmfearing.com.

Submitted by Union Chapel