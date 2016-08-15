Town cooling center still open

Temperatures are slowly dropping from the 90s to the 80s, but excessive heat is expected to continue for at least a few days. That’s why the Senior Activity Center will remain available as a cooling station for all residents, not just seniors.

It was opened last week, but no one sought its comfort, according to Senior Center Director Loretta Fanelli.

Nonetheless, she and Karin Bennett have reached out to those seniors they know may be having difficulty in the heat, and want people to know that the Center is available to them day and night, according to Councilwoman Chris Lewis, liaison to the senior community.

The town will provide transportation to the Senior Activity Center for anyone who needs it, Ms. Lewis said.

And if the need is at night after regular hours, residents can call the Shelter Island Police Department, which will open the building, Chief Jim Read said. For transportation during the day, call (631) 749 1059 or at night, the police non emergency number is (631) 749 0600.

j.lane@sireporter.com