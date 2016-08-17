Town Board to act to suspend lawn watering

The Town Board anticipates implementing mandatory suspension of aquifer-fed lawn watering by early next week.

Despite some heavy rains in the past week, the Island continues to face drought conditions and a turnaround isn’t likely before the winter, according to long range forecasts, prompting the decision that came at Tuesday’s work session to put the matter to a vote next Tuesday.

Councilman Paul Shepherd called it “an offering to the Gods rather than something that’s going to save our lives.”

But Mr. Shepherd encouraged his colleagues to take the action, especially when the Island’s summer population produces a greater demand for the ever-scarce resource.

In the past two years, recharge of water into the aquifer has been poor, Mr. Shepherd aid.

Taking measures now is important, Councilman Jim Colligan agreed.

Until now, based on information from the town’s Water Advisory Committee (WAC) —which had called for six mandatory restrictions — the Town Board had put only made “recommendations” to encourage people to curtail what water use they could.

The WAC has called for restricting topping off pools, watering lawns, car washing and serving tap water in Island restaurants.

After the board rejected mandatory restrictions several weeks ago, the WAC has been developing a system that would automatically trigger actions as circumstances merit.

The WAC brought the matter and the recommendations to the board late last month because all 13 Island test wells were below their median levels for past July readings, and two well levels are at their lowest for any July on record. These figures, along with a statewide “drought watch” in effect, spurred the Water Advisory Committee (WAC) to call for six mandatory restrictions.

Speaking to the board last month, WAC member Ken Pysher said that the situation is similar to conditions of the drought of 2002. But now, Mr. Pysher added, “We have many more, bigger homes, many more pools and a drought watch in New York state, with the projection that it will last though October.”

Short-term rentals

The Town Board continues to search for a method of regulating short-term rentals.

The issue has drawn fire from residents who maintain that “party houses” are proliferating on the Island due to short-term internet bookings, with loud music and drunken and obnoxious behavior occurring day and night in once peaceful neighborhoods. They’ve been countered at Town Hall by those who have said summer rentals — either short or long term — are a significant part of their income, helping them to stay in their homes by accommodating well-behaved families and couples who contribute to the overall Island economy during the summer months.

Before moving forward, board members will hear from the Tim Hogue, president of the Shelter Island Association (SIA), at next Tuesday’s work session about a survey the SIA has conducted on short-term rentals, and also expects to receive results of a survey the Chamber of Commerce conducted on the same subject.

The latest regulation board members have been discussing is a law that would allow one or two seven-day rentals per month, with property owners required to obtain licenses that could be revoked for failure to follow regulations. At the suggestion of Deputy Supervisor Chris Lewis, there would also be substantial fines for violators.

“We’ve vacillated back and forth,” Councilman Jim Colligan said, advising his colleagues that whatever they adopt has to be enforceable.

Sylvan Road resident Mary Jean Kronwitt said while she objects to all short-term rentals, she’s trying to compromise and could see allowing two seven-day rentals per month.

The board anticipates adopting a law that could be adjusted or changed altogether if it fails to solve the problem.

Senior van

The Shelter Island Senior Foundation is providing $36,000 while the town has agreed to put up another $2,000 for the purchase of a wheelchair-accessible van from Judy Brandenstein, whose late husband Howard used the van during his illness.

But the gift came with a rebuke from Bill Seeberg who questioned why the town could put up only $2,000 while it was prepared to put up 20 percent of the cost of an eight passenger wheelchair-accessible van for which it has applied for a grant to pay the other 80 percent.

Ms. Lewis said because it’s late in the budget year, it is difficult to come up with a lot of money now and that she only learned of the Brandenstein van after she and Senior Director Loretta Fanelli and Karin Bennett had worked on the grant request. The town’s share if the grant is approved would likely come either from the 2017 budget or money the board is contemplating borrowing to get grant projects moving.

The town will have responsibility for upkeep of the Brandenstein van and, if a second van is forthcoming with grant money, it would be responsible for its maintenance as well.

But Mr. Seeberg said he wants the town to begin planning for 10 to 15 years from now when today’s van would need to be replaced.

“We already are a naturally occurring retirement community,” he said about the need for such vehicles.

While agreeing with the need for the van, Mr. Shepherd said he wants residents to know the town pays $272,000 to support senior services now and isn’t being “chintzy.”

In other business, the Town Board:

• Agreed to consult with Police Chief Jim Read and Highway Commissioner Jay Card Jr. about getting an experienced traffic engineer to weigh in on solutions to slow traffic on New York Avenue

• Agreed to continue to examine an applications for a special permit and wetlands permit affecting property at 71 Nostrand Parkway where there are currently two structures and plans call for resolving a number of issues before a public hearing can be scheduled.