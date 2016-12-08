This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

An 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Turkey, killing 2,400 people. The first ship-to-shore satellite radio message was sent from the USS Annapolis in the South China Sea to Pacific Fleet Headquarters at Pearl Harbor.

Americans may be surprised to learn that the First Australian Task Force inflicted a major defeat on the Viet Cong at Long Tan in Phuoc Tuy Province.

Pioneer 7 was launched from Cape Canaveral into solar orbit to explore the sun’s magnetosphere, solar wind and cosmic rays.

Actor Jack Mather, who portrayed the Cisco Kid on television from 1950 to 1956 succumbed to a heart attack at age 58, in Wauconda, Illinois.

And on shelter Island …

40 YEARS AGO

Health officials may test for babesiosis

After two cases of the tick-borne disease, babesiosis, were diagnosed on the Island, state health officials contemplated testing of a cross section of residents.

The aim was to determine the means of transmission and plans called for not only testing people, but various animals here, including deer, mice and rabbits. Testing of other insects besides ticks was also part of the plan.

Other babesiosis sufferers had been found on Nantucket Island, but those cases appeared to differ from Shelter Island victims, so health officials were anxious to determine if they were dealing with a different parasite.

POSTSCRIPT: While babesiosis and other tick-borne diseases these days have been detected, the majority of people with tick-borne diseases here are Lyme disease sufferers.

It’s known today that bites from Ixodes scapularis ticks or blood transfusions from someone infected can transmit the disease.

30 YEARS AGO

Islanders don’t like being a bridge

It was August of 1986 when the Reporter carried an editorial expressing the feelings of many Islanders about their beloved town becoming a bridge between the North and South forks. Both North and South ferries were experiencing increased traffic, but North Ferry experienced a major amount of traffic from those bound for the Hamptons who were trying to avoid congestion on those roads by cutting across the Island.

Island businesses weren’t experiencing a boon in business from those who sped through the streets bound for South Ferry. While it was clear that both ferry services would have to expand their service, the paper editorialized against any thought of building bridges to handle the increased traffic flow.

POSTSCRIPT: Lineups in Greenport these days cause complaints from that community about the staging of North Ferry traffic bound for the Island and the Hamptons, but suggestions, such as collecting a $1 surcharge for each vehicle to support Greenport’s maintenance of its roadways, hasn’t gained traction. It could only happen if the Suffolk County Legislature that oversees rate hikes for the ferries were to buy into the idea.

20 YEARS AGO

GBCC vote defeated, 170-159

Members of the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club were contemplating whether to pay $7,000 for an application seeking approval to pump an additional 12 million gallons of fresh water per year for irrigation. The club was permitted at the time by the Department of Environmental Conservation to pump six million gallons from the Island’s fresh water aquifer.

The town allowed the club to irrigate tees and greens and two fairways that had already been watered. But many club members wanted to be able to have all fairways watered.

It was expected at the time of the vote that had members supported the initiative, the town and DEC would have required an environmental impact study before allowing any change.

POSTSCRIPT: Under the provisions of the town code revised last year concerning irrigation, golf course tees and greens and irrigated fairways existing as of 2003 are exempt from new restrictions.

Currently, the Island, along with the rest of New York State, is in a drought watch and people are being asked to voluntarily conserve water. The Water Advisory Committee has said that even when conditions are normal, residents and visitors should take steps to conserve water.

10 YEARS AGO

Foundation organized to support 4-posters

Two years before Cornell Cooperative Extension and Cornell University launched the three-year pilot program including the Island as one of its 4-poster test sites, a Deer & Tick Management Foundation was formed to raise money to pay for the units.

Supporters wanted to be prepared to pay for the units if the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which initially banned the use of the devices, reversed its stance.

The aim was to raise $150,000.

POSTSCRIPT: Today’s debate over 4-posters is between those who think the ongoing expense of deploying and maintaining the units isn’t worth it. They question whether the tickicide permethrin is still effective and whether its long-term use poses any dangers.

Supporters argue that while culling the herd is critical, the 4-posters play an important role in decreasing the number of ticks on the Island.

j.lane@sireporter.com