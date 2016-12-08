Strong words at Planning Board meeting

An attorney representing residents who object to a proposed community housing application faced hostility from one member of the Planning Board Tuesday night.

The Town Board had asked planners for an opinion on an application submitted by Janalyn Travis-Messer to construct a house on Route 114 at Hedges Road that would have two units — a main unit with three bedrooms and an attached unit with a single bedroom.

Attorney Albert D’Agostino of Valley Stream, representing area residents Andrew McFarland and Seth Madore, challenged the project, the makeup of the town’s Community Housing Board and the legitimacy of the Community Housing Floating Zone, where workforce housing can be constructed..

The Community Housing Board is supposed to have five members, none of whom can be paid town officials, Mr. D’Agostino said. But he maintained that two members are paid officials — a sitting Town Court justice and a Town Board member.

Committee co-chair Mary-Faith Westervelt is a sitting justice paid for her service, but Councilwoman Chris Lewis is a liaison to the Community Housing Board, not a voting member.

He further said there are conflicts in the language creating the floating zone district.

As he touched on parts of the town code, Planning Board member John D’Amato interrupted, saying that the attorney was going on too long.

To that, Mr. D’Agostino replied he had an obligation to represent his clients. He noted that 35 neighbors from 33 households in the area had signed a petition objecting to the proposed house.

“Do you understand you’re having a negative impact on what you’re trying to accomplish?” Mr. D’Amato shot back. “Has that come to your brain yet?”

With that, Mr. Mobius encouraged the attorney to wind up his remarks, saying the Planning Board had his input since it had been submitted via letter.

Mr. D’Agostino quickly wound up his remarks and got agreement for the board to hear briefly from a real estate appraiser.

Robert Marks of Robert Marks Inc. told the planners he had 55 years experience and that allowing this residence in the area would lower property values of nearby houses and have a negative impact on area traffic.

Mr. Mobius said the Planning Board would render its advisory opinion to the Town Board as soon as possible.

St. Gabe’s

In a brief discussion with Richard Hogan, who is seeking to develop the 24-acre St. Gabriel’s property, Mr. Mobius said he thought the Zoning Board of Review and Waterways Management Advisory Board could go ahead and render their opinions on parts of the development. It would then be up to planners to ensure there aren’t conflicts between any codicils those boards might add to approvals and the overall action the Planning Board takes.

Planning Board engineering consultant Joe Lombardi said Mr. Hogan must submit a map specifically showing how demolition and rebuilding is to be staged, given the property owner’s statement that only five acres of property would be disturbed at any one time.