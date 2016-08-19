State Tax Department issues warning about phone scam

The New York State Department of Taxation has issued a warning that scammers are using its fraud hotline phone numbers to contact residents.

The Tax Department’s fraud hotline phone numbers are reportedly appearing on caller IDs, which state officials said is giving the impression that the bogus calls are legitimate.

If either of the following Tax Department numbers appear on a caller ID, state officials said it’s an immediate signal that the caller is a scam artist:

• 518-457-5181

• 518-457-0578

“These phone numbers are for taxpayers making incoming calls to the Tax Department,” a press release states. “The Tax Department doesn’t use these numbers for outgoing calls.”

“Many of the impostors who call demand payments on iTunes gift cards and other reloadable debit cards, which are obvious red flags,” NYS Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Jerry Boone said in a statement. “I urge every New Yorker to remain vigilant for signs that a call could be a scam.”

If you’re unsure a caller claiming to be from the Tax Department is legitimate, contact the Tax Department call center at (518) 457-5434.